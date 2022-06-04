RescueMeds Pharmacy has announced its opening in Annapolis, MD. Led by CEO Colleen Shields, RescueMeds is an anomaly in the pharmacy world. Rescue Meds is a fixture for many attorneys and stakeholders in the worker’s compensation space.

RescueMeds exclusively serves injured workers in Maryland, as well as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. More states are being added to their license roster daily.

The RescueMeds Team Credit: RescueMeds Pharmacy

Workers’ compensation is well-known for its litigious nature, providing a particular pain point for injured workers who, in most cases, need prescriptions filled urgently.

“What most people do not know is that almost 40% of all worker’s compensation cases are denied by the Insurance carrier, resulting in months in which the injured worker is without authorization for medication. I find this unacceptable. We are willing to fill these prescriptions immediately and take 100% of the risk. Our pharmacy is literally a lifesaver,” according to Shields.

Filling prescriptions prior to compensability is merely one solution that RescueMeds provides. RescueMeds delivers the medications same day or the next day, with no out-of-pocket expense for the injured worker, and no hassle for the referring attorney.

Colleen Shields, CEO of RescueMeds Credit: RescueMeds Pharmacy

Like most business owners, the journey to finally establishing a Maryland-based pharmacy was anything but a straight line for Shields. She spent seven years developing relationships throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware for Injured Workers Pharmacy (IWP) as an award-winning Business Development Manager. Shields then launched Public Safety Rx in partnership with an investment group in Ohio. After a successful two years, she divested from her partners and moved her operation and team to Annapolis in 2020 under a new name and ownership.

“I am energized and humbled with the opportunity that I now have to truly impact the lives of injured workers and our community. I feel I have the obligation to use my voice to expose the questionable trade practices of some insurers and their pharmacy benefit managers. I aim to give the voiceless a seat at the table, and I aim to do that every step of the way,” says Shields.