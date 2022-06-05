10 most popular home remodeling projects—and how much they cost

When the pandemic hit in 2020, people had no choice but to stay in their homes. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of employees working from home nearly doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, rising to 42%. All that time spent at home led to a burst of pandemic remodeling—home improvement spending rose over 25% to an average of $10,341 per household in 2021.

With record-high home prices in many areas of the country, some homeowners opted to take out home equity loans to improve their existing homes instead of trying to wade into an overheated market. And as the average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate inched up after hovering between 3% and 4% for much of the pandemic, it was even pricier to buy a home.

As many homeowners turned to remodel to build their dream projects, Angi ranked the most popular home renovation projects of 2021 using data from its State of Home Spending report. The report relied on a survey of 5,000 homeowners and was post-sample weighted to balance the sample against general population statistics for age, gender, and income to determine average spending and project volume.

Whether you’re in the midst of a renovation or merely curious about how feasible your dream remodeling project might well be, this list has got you covered.

#10. New kitchen cabinets

– Households completing this in 2021: 20% (61% increase from 2020)

– Typical price range: $10,000 to $12,175

– National average project cost: $11,100

Installing kitchen cabinets can be more challenging than you might expect, which is why it’s worth it to hire an experienced contractor. The last things you want are uneven shelves and doors that don’t close fully. If you’re looking to install new kitchen cabinets, expect to pay anywhere from $100 to $1,200 per linear foot. The price of a kitchen cabinet installation depends on the type (stock, semi-custom, custom), style, and amount of cabinetry.

Luckily, the type of wood doesn’t hold much of a price difference—only an average of about $5 per linear foot—so choosing between cherry, maple, oak, pine, or bamboo can be up to your personal style.

#9. New roof

– Households completing this in 2021: 20% (20% increase from 2020)

– Typical price range: $8,700 to $22,000

– National average project cost: $14,360

Credit: brizmaker / Shutterstock

Nobody wants a leaky roof, so before the next rainy day, you may want to consider a roof replacement to keep your home—and all the things within it—safe from expensive water damage. Depending on your home’s size, the average roof replacement costs anywhere from $4.35 to $11 per square foot. Roofing materials also play a role in the cost, and prices can vary widely between asphalt, wood shake, metal, tile, and stone or slate.

While doing the task yourself would cost anywhere from $2,500 to $6,300—just about half of what you’d pay a professional—hiring a licensed roofing contractor is your smartest bet. Tackling a big project like this involves risks, and you would need a permit. Not only could unlicensed work reduce the value of your home, but a do-it-yourself job can also lead to potential problems down the road if you put your house on the market.

#8. New fence

– Households completing this in 2021: 23% (43% increase from 2020)

– Typical price range: $1,500 to $8,000

– National average project cost: $2,600

Credit: Michal Bellan / Shutterstock

Choosing to install a new fence may increase your home’s value, beautify your yard space, and even keep children or animals safe. The cost for fence installation depends on the type of material you want to use. Composite materials will run you about $15 to $45 per linear foot. Additionally, replacing an existing fence will come at a cost as well, anywhere from $3 to $5 extra per linear foot.

These costs are all relative to the size of your yard and the purpose of the fence. A privacy fence, which tends to run taller and with no measured gaps between planks or panels, will be around $275 per panel. That’s a pricier option when compared to the average of $8 per plank for a wood fence.

#7. Kitchen remodel

– Households completing this in 2021: 24% (5% increase from 2020)

– Typical price range: $25,000 to $40,000

– National average project cost: $30,000

Credit: ungvar / Shutterstock

Kitchens are the heart of many homes. A kitchen remodel is probably one of the more expensive projects out there, but there are some ways to work around what fits in your budget. Staying away from high-end or “smart” appliances will help you save some money. On average, homeowners will spend anywhere from $75 to $250 per square foot when renovating a kitchen. This all depends on appliances, plumbing, lighting, storage, flooring, and paint. Factors such as labor costs, quality of materials, and kitchen size will play a role in how much it will cost when remodeling a kitchen as well.

#6. Exterior painting

– Households completing this in 2021: 24% (26% increase from 2020)

– Typical price range: $1,800 to $4,300

– National average project cost: $3,000

Credit: Arturs Budkevics / Shutterstock

Choosing to paint the outside of your house is not only a way to freshen up the look of your home, but it also has the practical purpose of improving the wear and tear that comes from exposure to the elements. Over time, weather conditions can eventually deteriorate a home’s exterior, particularly in the case of homes with wood panels or siding.

The cost to paint your home will depend on your location, as well as the condition and accessibility of the exterior surfaces. It may range from $0.50 to $3.50 per square foot. This depends on the area you live in, but on average homeowners will spend $0.75 to $2 per square foot total. Another factor to consider is the siding type: concrete, wood, metal, vinyl, stucco, or brick.

#5. Landscaping

– Households completing this in 2021: 25% (3% increase from 2020)

– Typical price range: $1,300 to $5,600

– National average project cost: $3,370

Credit: fotocraft / Shutterstock

Landscaping won’t only beautify the surrounding areas of your home, but it will add value if you ever decide to sell. The cost to landscape your home depends on whether you choose to hire a professional or take on the task yourself, the materials you choose to use, and your budget.

Should you hire someone, you’ll likely pay for hourly labor plus materials, unless you are able to get an estimate for the entire scope of the project. In terms of how costs might break down, a budget of $3,500 would come out to $50 to $150 per hour, or $4 to $10 per square foot. This would include materials and installation. But a bigger deciding factor is what type of work you are looking to have done. Mulching, installation of new trees or shrubs, razing or leveling of a portion of your lawn, and general gardening and maintenance work all require varying amounts of time and materials, so you’ll want to work with your landscaper to find a plan to meet your budget.

#4. New flooring

– Households completing this in 2021: 27% (3% increase from 2020)

– Typical price range: $1,485 to $4,485

– National average project cost: $2,965

Credit: LanaG / Shutterstock

Installing new flooring is a great way to spruce up your home or add buyer appeal when putting it on the market. The cost for professional installation depends on the materials and size of the rooms, typically ranging from $3 to $22 per square foot. On average, the cost of new flooring is about $12.50 per square foot.

To install flooring by yourself bumps down the cost to $0.50 to $15 per square foot, but keep in mind that figure reflects materials only and excludes any labor. Rubber tile, ceramic, hardwood, laminate, and vinyl are some common choices seen in homes and have a factor in the cost.

#3. Installing smart home device

– Households completing this in 2021: 27% (41% increase from 2020)

– Typical price range: $150 to $1,400

– National average project cost: $750

Credit: zhu difeng / Shutterstock

Smart home devices seem to be the new normal. Whether it’s automated lights, in-home cloud-connected entertainment systems, smart appliances, or security systems, you can now manage many aspects of your home remotely on any smartphone.

The price to install home automation depends on your location, service plan, and the type of equipment you wish to have installed. Since these systems get pretty complex, a professional installer may be the best choice. Hiring one can add $100 to $300 to the average job, but you will get a quality assurance on the installation and a warranty on the work you can then rely on should there be any issue with the system.

#2. Bathroom remodel

– Households completing this in 2021: 28% (9% decrease from 2020)

– Typical price range: $6,152 to $15,246

– National average project cost: $10,788

Credit: Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock

In addition to improving the style of your home, remodeling a bathroom will also increase its value. Depending on which elements you upgrade, the price per square foot can range from $70 to $250. For a major bathroom upgrade—installing a double vanity or a standalone tub, for example—expect to pay $275 per square foot, especially if you plan on installing high-end designer materials.

Your location and associated cost of living, bathroom size, as well as the amount and type of materials used will factor in the overall cost. Accessibility, customization, and how long the project will take to complete also factor into the bottom line. If you do the project yourself, it will likely cost anywhere from $3,000 to $8,000 overall on average. But as with any home remodeling project, unless you are confident in your abilities, hiring a professional contractor will provide you with licensed work supported by a parts and labor warranty.

#1. Interior painting

– Households completing this in 2021: 32% (7% decrease from 2020)

– Typical price range: $954 to $2,893

– National average project cost: $1,896

Credit: kurhan / Shutterstock

The paint color in a room sets the mood and theme of your home the very moment someone walks in. The cost to paint rooms in your house will firstly depend on if you decide to hire a contractor or do the job yourself. When hiring a professional, odds are you’ll be paying anywhere from $20 to $50 per hour for the work—some painters charge up to $75 per hour. In general, the average cost per square foot is $3.30, though overall costs will, of course, depend on the size of your home and the number of rooms you are looking to paint. The type of paint plays a role in the cost, too. Paint typically costs $15 to $40 per gallon, depending on whether you choose flat, semi-gloss, or high-gloss enamel.

For a DIY paint project, expect to pay around $200 to $300 for supplies. And make sure the supplies you get are the right ones—the Painting Contractors Association has a short list of recommendations to that end.

This story originally appeared on Angi and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.