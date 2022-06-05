ALTOONA, PA – The Bowie Baysox saw a late charge come up short on Saturday night at PNG Field, dropping the fifth game in their series with the Altoona Curve 5-3. Bowie was initially held without a baserunner over the first four-inning but fought back from a 4-0 deficit to move within one run.

Following five scoreless innings the previous Sunday, lefty Antonio Velez was tagged for six hits and four runs, with four of the hits going for extra bases. Blake Sabol opened the scoring with an RBI triple in the first inning, and Matt Gorski followed with a single to score Sabol.

Sabol struck again in the fifth inning with a two-run home run, his sixth of the season. Following the five innings for Velez (L, 1-6) Adam Stauffer took over and opened with two perfect innings of relief. Altoona plated an unearned run in the eighth inning against Velez when Gorski logged another single to score Sabol.

The Bowie offense was instantly shut down by flamethrowing right-hander Luis Ortiz, as the 23-year-old Ortiz retired the first 13 batters of the game, using six strikeouts along the way. Adam Hall broke the perfect bid with a one-out single in the fifth inning but was cast aside on a double play. Bowie broke through against Ortiz (W, 2-2) in the sixth inning with a pair of two-out walks, and a two-RBI double by Cesar Prieto, inching closer to a 4-2 deficit.

Against reliever Noe Toribio, Hall collected a double in the seventh inning, and Cody Roberts singled to cut the Altoona lead to just one run. Christopher Cespedes doubled to open the eighth inning but would turn out to be the last Bowie baserunner, as Tyler Samaniego retired the last four batters of the game to earn his second save.

With only 12 total hits and five total walks, the game only lasted 2:14, one of the fastest games of the season. Bowie falls to 19-29 with the loss, but will still have an opportunity to win the series with Altoona, as the six-game set concludes on Sunday. Drew Rom will start for the second time in the series, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.