Annapolis, MD— The seventh annual the Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week will take place from June 4-12, 2022. While this week has been officially designated in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, events will take place throughout the entire watershed to raise awareness about this valuable economic and environmental resource—a national treasure that directly connects over 18 million residents.

“This Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week, we are celebrating organizations and people who are coming together throughout the watershed to support restoration projects. From the forest buffers planted on farms to green infrastructure projects installed in urban areas and the construction of oyster reefs in the Bay, restoration projects around the region play a critical role in keeping the Chesapeake healthy. Together with patience, persistence, and our eyes focused on the future, we are moving closer toward the goal of a healthy and restored Bay, one person, one project, and one community at a time,’ said Michelle Price-Fay, Acting Director, Chesapeake Bay Program, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In 2022, Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week will celebrate restoration projects that have taken place throughout the region. Celebratory events spanning the watershed from Virginia to New York can be found on the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Attend an Event calendar. Organizations may also submit their own events to be added to the calendar. Check out some of the notable activities that will be held during the nine-day celebration:

Clean the Bay Day : Join the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on June 4 at a true Virginian tradition! This annual opportunity affords families, businesses and civic or church groups the chance to give back to local waterways by cleaning up shorelines.

: Join the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on June 4 at a true Virginian tradition! This annual opportunity affords families, businesses and civic or church groups the chance to give back to local waterways by cleaning up shorelines. Lancaster Water Week : Celebrate the unique waterways of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and learn about its challenges and opportunities with events running from June 3 to June 12.

: Celebrate the unique waterways of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and learn about its challenges and opportunities with events running from June 3 to June 12. Patuxent River Wade-In: Celebrate the legacy of Maryland State Senator Bernie Fowler on June 12 at the 35th Patuxent River Wade-In! Mr. Fowler started the “white sneaker” test as a means of checking water clarity.

This year’s theme highlights the many ways that communities, businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies are working to restore the health of their local ecosystems.

“Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week is the perfect time to recognize all the local community-based groups that have taken a meaningful role in restoring forests, streams, rivers, bays, wildlife, and more in their own communities. Thank you to the hundreds of thousands of individuals that have come together across the Chesapeake region to make an impact. Healthy natural resources benefit everyone, so we encourage everyone to get involved and make a measurable difference,” says Dr. Jana Davis, President, Chesapeake Bay Trust

Each day will focus on different types of restoration including tree canopy, green infrastructure, oysters, freshwater mussels, wetlands, agricultural projects, and stream restoration. Participating groups and individuals can promote their interests and offerings as well as how they rely on clean water over social media.

“The Chesapeake Bay is central to Maryland’s history and cultural identity, and it is crucial to our state’s economy. For Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week, I urge everyone to participate in events and activities to increase awareness of the need to protect and restore this national treasure,” said Horatio Tablada, Secretary, Department of the Environment, State of Maryland.

“The Chesapeake Bay and its watershed allow millions of individuals, families, and communities to enjoy its vast abundance of resources and recreational opportunities. At a time when we look to the outdoors for healing and rejuvenation, we know the Chesapeake Bay will provide for us. Chesapeake Conservancy is eager to celebrate another year of Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week and to highlight the many ways we can give back to our Bay through land conservation and restoration. Restoring the Chesapeake Bay isn’t an easy feat, but together we can do hard things and keep our Chesapeake Bay healthy and accessible for generations to come,” said Joel Dunn, Executive Director, Chesapeake Conservancy.

Follow #BayAwarenessWeek on social media during June 4-12 to join us in celebrating the incredible work being done to restore the Chesapeake Bay watershed.