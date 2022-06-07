On Monday, June 6, 2022, at 5:23 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 30343 Triangle Drive in Charlotte Hall for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, the driver was pronounced deceased due to sustained injuries and the Sheriff’s Office’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was requested.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2013 Ford Escape, operated by Doris Marita Thompson, age 81 of Mechanicsville, was parked in front of the Taco Bell business. As she was exiting the vehicle, the Ford Escape began to roll back across the parking lot. Thompson became completely ejected and was run over by the vehicle.

At this time, operator error appears to be the contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it who has not already provided a statement is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200, ext. 78031 or email brian.connelly@stmarysmd.com.