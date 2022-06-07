UPDATE 6/7/2022: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has stated that Ms. D’Angel has been located and is deceased. There are no signs of foul play, and the investigation is ongoing.

At this time there are no additional details.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Denise Diane D’Angelo, age 50. D’Angelo is described as a white female with blue eyes, blonde/strawberry colored hair, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 90 lbs., last seen in the Chesapeake Beach, MD area.

Anyone with information in regards to D’Angelo is asked to please contact Detective M. Mudd at Michael.Mudd@calvertcountymd.gov at (410) 535-1600 ext. 2469