Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.