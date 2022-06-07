On June 7 at 1:25 p.m., a school resource officer and administrators at Thomas Stone High School were notified of a student who was struck in the head by a book that was thrown by another student while inside a classroom.

A group of students arrived to confront the person who threw the book, and a dispute ensued. During the dispute, desks and chairs were being thrown in the classroom and at students who were trying to leave the room. A staff member who was in the room was knocked into a locker and injured.

Additional SROs and staff members intervened and stopped the altercation. The employee was flown to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The student who was hit by the book was also transported to a hospital by ambulance with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The school resource officer is conducting an investigation, and upon completion, will review the case with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding criminal charges. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer L. Payne at 301-609-3282 Ext. 0452. The investigation is ongoing.