Calvert County Detention Center Correctional Deputy First Class Michael Lanier (2019 Correctional Deputy of the Year) and Senior Correctional Deputy Robert Scott (2020 Correctional Deputy of the Year) were honored at the 45th Annual Maryland Correctional Administrators Association (MCAA) Conference in Ocean City, MD. Pictured L to R: Lt. Poff, Sheriff M. Evans, SCD R. Scott, CDFC M. Lanier, Major T.D. Reece, Capt. K. Cross Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

The MCAA is an organization of correctional professionals that was formed in the 1960s. Membership is comprised of professionals working in adult correctional detention centers, adult community correctional facilities, or any adult place of confinement as defined by Title 12, Subtitle 14, of the Code of Maryland Regulations.