PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 7, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) today approved a $342 million fiscal year (FY) 2023 general fund operating budget. FY 2023 begins July 1, 2022.

The general fund budget for FY 2023 is a balanced budget and reflects an increase of approximately $14.1 million compared to the FY 2022 adopted general fund budget. The increase includes $4.5 million in additional income tax revenue, $1.5 million in property tax revenue, a $1.7 million transfer from capital projects, and a $6.4 million increase from other revenue categories, including a health insurance reimbursement. $12.3 million of the increased revenues will be used to provide additional funding to the Board of Education, the Sheriff’s Office, and Detention Center.

FY 2021 included the expected peak revenues of the county’s payment in lieu of tax, or PILOT, agreement with Berkshire Hathaway Energy Gas Transmission & Storage (BHE GT&S) Cove Point; FY 2022 reflected an expected $550,000 decrease, and FY 2023 reflects a $700,000 decrease.

“This budget shows continued investment in programs and services that provide a high quality of life for our citizens,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “Calvert County remains on strong financial footing, despite concerns over the impact of the pandemic, exemplified by AAA bond ratings for six consecutive years. The budget is our toughest challenge every year, especially with rising costs and changing markets. Through this budget, we’ve taken measures to ensure fiscal and operational sustainability that will keep Calvert in a strong financial position, while supporting the most essential needs and priorities of the community.”

Funding toward education remains the primary focus of the budget, which includes nearly $141 million in funding to Calvert County Public Schools and makes up 41% of the general fund operating budget and 37% of the six-year capital projects budget. The current funding is $6.6 million over the state-required maintenance of effort funding level.

The FY 2023 budget also continues to address public safety as a priority, with eight new positions for the county’s Career Emergency Medical Services (EMS), one employee for Emergency Management, and one employee for the State’s Attorney’s Office. Seventeen other positions were added to various departments to provide improved services for citizens.

The budget includes a market adjustment, or increase to base wages for county employees to move toward more competitive pay. Sworn officers of the Sheriff’s Office will receive a market adjustment of 14% and sworn officers of the Detention Center will receive 16%. Non-sworn positions will receive a 17% adjustment.

The FY 2023 operating budget also includes:

A step increase, or salary increase, for county employees and a restorative step increase for those who were employed by the county on or before July 1, 2011.

A 4% cost of living adjustment for county employees.

An Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) contribution of $2.25 million, the full Actuarial Determined Contribution (ADC), had been provided for in this budget.

$4.2 million is provided to the Highway Maintenance Division to fund the road paving program.

The six-year, $363 million Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) lays out the county’s capital program for FY 2023-2028. School construction and renovation account for the largest category, totaling more than $95 million, with significant resources going toward Beach Elementary School and Northern Middle School. Public Works Enterprise Funds, which includes solid waste/recycling and water and sewer, is the next largest category of the six-year CIP budget, totaling just over $87 million. The total CIP budget for FY 2023 is $51.7 million.

Residents are encouraged to review the approved budget online. For more information about the FY 2023 budget, contact the Calvert County Department of Finance & Budget at 410-535-1600.