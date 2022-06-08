Prince Frederick, MD – Did you know that memorial services can be an important part of the grieving process? A memorial service allows the living to celebrate, remember, and grieve those who have died. It is a time to honor the deceased, share with others who are walking a similar path, offer support and comfort to the grieving, and remember the things we love most about those who have passed away. We hope you will join us in honoring your loved ones.

Calvert Hospice will offer our annual Butterfly Release and Memorial Service on June 26, 2022, at 2 pm at Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum.

The service includes music, readings, a benediction, and a reading of loved ones’ names followed by a butterfly release. All are invited to attend, and the event is FREE, however, if you are interested in purchasing a butterfly in your loved ones’ memory, the cost is $25.

Please contact our office at (410) 535-0892 or email Kathleen Matthews at kmatthews@calverthospice.org with any questions or to order over the phone. Butterflies must be pre-ordered by June 17.