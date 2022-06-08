LA PLATA, MD – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) met with Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry and his leadership team yesterday to discuss the efforts underway in the department for the year ahead.

Their conversation covered a variety of topics including the work the department has done to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and residents in Charles County, improved diversity training and best practices training for officers, and stronger accountability protocols. Credit: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Facebook Page Credit: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Facebook Page Credit: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Facebook Page

The Southern Maryland Congressional Delegation secured $610,000 in the Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus to supply the department with 215 body cameras to strengthen transparency in the department, a shared interest for Congressman Hoyer and the Sheriff.

“A safe community makes a better community, and I thank Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry and his leadership team for having an important discussion with me about the priorities of their department this year. During our discussion, we talked about the successes and challenges they’ve faced this year, and what more can be done to ensure their department can protect and provide for residents,” said Congressman Hoyer.

“One initiative that is important to both of us is the ability to use body cameras as a means of strengthening transparency. I was glad to help secure $610,000 in federal funding for this purpose and thank the Sheriff for his leadership and advocacy on this issue. We both agree that our officers play an essential role in our communities and that more can be done to ensure every resident feels protected and secure. I thank the Sheriff for making it a priority to establish a youth advisory council for fellowship between our young people and our officers; for his work to ensure that pre-trial services remain available for those awaiting trial, and for consistently fighting to improve training on the best practices for law enforcement.”

“I thank the Sheriff for his commitment to making Charles County an example of good, effective policing,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “One where our communities are safer and trust is built between police and the communities that officers are sworn to protect. I look forward to our continued work together on this issue of paramount importance to Marylanders.”