The La Plata Police Department (LPPD) Congratulates Officer Logan Warren for Being Selected Officer of the Year. Officer Logan Warren was recognized as LPPD’s Officer of the Year, unanimously being selected by the agency’s supervisory team. Credit: La Plata Police Department, MD Credit: La Plata Police Department, MD Credit: La Plata Police Department, MD

A recent graduate of the Prince George’s County Police Academy, Officer Warren is very active in traffic enforcement leading the agency in impaired driving arrests. Through his efforts, two illegal handguns were seized in 2021, and several wanted individuals were taken into custody.

Officer Warren also has assisted the agency by picking up extra shifts and volunteering to work special details such as Impaired Driving Checkpoints. His hard work and dedication to the residents and business owners of La Plata earned him the agency’s Sheepdog (Officer) of the Quarter Award in fall 2021.

Officer Warren began his career as a seasonal officer with the Ocean City Police Department. Congratulations Officer Warren, keep up the great work!