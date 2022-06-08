The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged a student at Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine for bringing a loaded gun onto school property. The 17-year-old student is charged as an adult.

On June 6, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, a staff member located the gun in the nurse’s office bathroom shortly after the student exited the bathroom. School officials notified the School Resource Officer who recovered the weapon. Marijuana was also recovered from the arrested student’s bookbag.

He is charged with possession of a handgun on school property, possession of a handgun by a minor, handgun on person, and a drug-related charge.