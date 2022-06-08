Southern Maryland Blue Crabs player Jared Walker displays the replica Baltimore Elite Giants jersey. The game jerseys will be up for auction at the June 18th home game against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

LA PLATA, Md. – June 8, 2022 — The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center has joined with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to celebrate Juneteenth at the baseball team’s game on June 18 at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.

Charles County’s community hospital, along with its partners Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities, Southern Maryland Chain (MD) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, and Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., Southern Maryland Chapter, will be co-hosting a health fair at the ballgame that will address issues prevalent in the region’s African American community, including sickle cell disease, diabetes, hypertension, obesity and high blood pressure.

“We’re pleased to work with the Blue Crabs to celebrate African American history and culture,” said Noel Cervino, UM Charles Regional President and CEO. “Disease prevention is a vital part of our health mission, so we appreciate the opportunity to work with these three service organizations to help educate and inform people about health concerns identified in our Community Health Needs Assessment that affects all county residents, but are of primary importance among African Americans.”

The health fair, which will include blood pressure checks, diabetes screening, and other important health information, is part of a larger event at the stadium celebrating the contributions of the Negro Leagues to American sports and culture. Festivities sponsored by the team that night include a traveling display of Negro League artifacts.

Fans will also be able to bid on replica game jerseys representing the Baltimore Elite Giants, a franchise that played in the leagues between 1920 and 1950. Among the Hall of Famers who played for the Elite Giants was Roy Campanella, considered one of the greatest catchers ever. Campanella played three seasons for the team and eventually played for the Brooklyn Dodgers alongside Jackie Robinson from 1948 until 1957.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the UM Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation and will be used to support additional health fairs and services for the African American community.

Tickets for the game are available for purchase through the Blue Crabs website at somdbluecrabs.com or by calling 301-638-9788.