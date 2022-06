On June 1, 2022, Dep. Rycyzyn responded to the 22400 block of Macarthur Boulevard for the reported child abuse.

The investigation determined on May 28, 2022, Tyrone Deangelo Dove, age 29 of California, used a belt to strike both juvenile victims multiple times. The victims sustained injuries on their thighs, legs, and hips.

Tyrone Deangelo Dove, age 29 of California Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Dove was arrested and charged with Child Abuse 2nd Degree and Assault 2nd Degree.