Baltimore, Maryland – The U.S. Attorney’s Office is partnering with Project SAFE and the PROTECT Week Coalition to help seniors in Maryland avoid falling victim to financial exploitation. PROTECT Week, held June 13-17, 2021, offers opportunities to learn about the many forms of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of older Marylanders. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is participating in events all month, including public outreach events such as a tele-town hall, educational programming and presentations to the Maryland State Bar Association and the Banker’s Association. Screenshot: The ‘Grandparent Scam’ robs the elderly of $42 million a year

Interview with Shawn Perry of the Senior Zone – airing the week of June 6

Interview with Assistant U.S. Attorney and Elder Fraud Coordinator, Evelyn Cusson, scheduled to be aired the week of June 6 with Shawn Perry of the Senior Zone AM radio program to promote PROTECT Week. The interview reviewed imposter scams, the importance of reporting fraud, the Department of Justice’s Elder Fraud Hotline, and tips for recognizing and avoiding scams.

Tele-town Hall – June 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

AARP will host the tele-town hall event featuring U.S. Attorney Erek Barron, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, and Sue Rogan with CASH Campaign. The tele-town hall will discuss prevalent fraud schemes targeting seniors and how to avoid them, including resources for reporting. The calls reach thousands of Marylanders in every county throughout the state.

Banker’s Association – June 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Darryl Tarver and Evelyn Cusson will speak at a virtual event with the Maryland Banker’s Association. The presentation will discuss the Elder Justice Task Force in Maryland and how banks can become involved, and Maryland’s SARS task force which all work to prevent elder fraud and prosecute fraudsters who target seniors.

Now in its fifth year, PROTECT Week 2022 coincides with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, observed on June 15. For more information on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, please visit https://ncea.acl.gov/WEAAD.aspx . PROTECT Week resources, available on www.protectweek.org , will help Marylanders identify financial exploitation so that they may protect themselves and their loved ones from abuse and provide event details and registration information.

The PROTECT Week Coalition includes the following partners: