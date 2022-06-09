St. Mary’s College of Maryland, along with the Chesapeake Orchestra and its Music Director Jeffrey Silberschlag, are proud to announce the program for the 2022 River Concert Series.

A Southern Maryland tradition now in its 24th season, this family-friendly music festival, and winner of two Governor’s Awards for Arts, Tourism, and Community Economic Development, will be held on the St. Mary’s College Townhouse Green. Mainstage programs will be on Friday evenings at 7 p.m. starting on June 24 and continuing on July 1, 8, 15, and 22. Regretfully, there will be no fireworks for the July 1 program.

Credit: St. Mary’s College of Maryland

The 2022 schedule is as follows:

June 24: Music from the Old World

The River Concert Series opens its 24th season with works of Dvorak, Brahms, Weiner, Suk, Bartok and Strauss Jr. The program includes Brahms’ Hungarian Dances and Strauss Waltzes.

July 1: Music from the New World

Features music works of Aaron Copland, William Grant Still, Ulysses Kay, Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, John Williams, J.P. Sousa, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, and more. The program includes “Appalachian Spring,” “West Side Story,” and Americana favorites.

July 8: The Music of Ralph Vaughan Williams

Featuring the music of Ralph Vaughan Williams: “Pastoral England and the Surrounding Sea,” with guest conductor Larry E. Vote, St. Mary’s College professor of music, and featuring Diane Atherton (soprano), Joan McFarland (soprano), Rob Petillo (tenor) and James Rogers (baritone).

July 15: Bach to BOP

Two Concerts in One. A Baroque first half featuring soloists from The Chesapeake Orchestra, and a second-half trumpet tribute to Miles Davis, Harry James, Rafael Mendez, and Clifford Brown with Dontae Winslow (trumpet) and Queen Shic (vocalist). This program features the music of Bach, Vivaldi, Harry James, Gil Evans, Clifford Brown, Rafael Mendez, Burt Bacharach, and more! Chesapeake Orchestra soloists include José Cueto, (violin), Bryan Bourne, (trombone), Zachary Silberschlag, and Jeffrey Silberschlag (trumpets).

July 22: Stravinsky and Froom

The River Concert Series concludes its 24th season with two of Stravinsky’s masterpieces “Pulcinella” and “The Firebird Suite,” and David Froom’s “Down to a Sunless Sea.” This is orchestral writing at its best and most colorful.

The River Concert Series program is subject to change. Food and beverages, provided by local vendors, will be available for purchase on location. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own refreshments. Concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the River Concert Series at http://www.smcm.edu/events/riverconcert/.