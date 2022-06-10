SOLOMONS, MD – June 9, 2022 – The Arts Council of Calvert County and the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) will sponsor a Maritime Art & Artifacts event to celebrate the treasures of the Chesapeake Bay region. The art show will be held at CMM in Solomons on July1st through July 3rd from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. daily and is included with museum admission.

Explore first-hand the maritime culture and natural history of the Chesapeake Bay through artistic interpretations and specific examples of marine life for all ages.

“We are excited to sponsor this unique event with the Calvert Marine Museum and encourage young and old to come enjoy and experience first-hand the artwork of local artists and maritime culture and history,” stated Joe Davis, Executive Director of the Arts Council.

Weather permitting, local artists may choose to set up an easel to paint or draw on-site and visitors will have the opportunity to purchase certain pieces of art.

Additionally, experience all the museum exhibits, including indoor and outdoor habitats for the North American river otter, indoor aquarium exhibits, the in-depth Maritime History Gallery, as well as, the Treasures from the Cliffs paleontology gallery.