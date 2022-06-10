On a gorgeous June night, Old Dominion kicked off the 2022 PNC Waterside Music Series.
The evening kicked off with local favorite Robbie Boothe at the Beer Garden, followed by Ryan Griffin. Robbie has a new song coming out Friday, June 17, 2022, Tell Me Your Story.
Florida’s Ryan Griffin is an emotive singer/songwriter with a sound that straddles contemporary country, adult contemporary pop, and R&B. After co-writing Kelsea Ballerini‘s 2015 chart-topper “Dibs,” he launched his own career as a recording artist with a string of singles and EPs including 2017’s Sake of the Summer and 2020’s Name on It.
Old Dominion is currently the reigning CMA and ACM “Group of the Year.” Most recently, the band won their 5th consecutive “Group of the Year” award at the 2022 ACM Awards and took home their 4th consecutive “Vocal Group of the Year” win at the 2021 CMA Awards. The band has notched eight No.1 singles on country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several Platinum and Gold single certifications, and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe.