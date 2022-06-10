On a gorgeous June night, Old Dominion kicked off the 2022 PNC Waterside Music Series.

The evening kicked off with local favorite Robbie Boothe at the Beer Garden, followed by Ryan Griffin. Robbie has a new song coming out Friday, June 17, 2022, Tell Me Your Story.

Florida’s Ryan Griffin is an emotive singer/songwriter with a sound that straddles contemporary country, adult contemporary pop, and R&B. After co-writing Kelsea Ballerini‘s 2015 chart-topper “Dibs,” he launched his own career as a recording artist with a string of singles and EPs including 2017’s Sake of the Summer and 2020’s Name on It.

Credit: Nutter Photography / The Southern Maryland Chronicle