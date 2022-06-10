HARRISBURG, PA – The Bowie Baysox had a handful of rallies fall short on Thursday night as they dropped their second-consecutive game to the Harrisburg Senators, 6-4. Bowie scored the game’s first run for the first time in five games, but Harrisburg attacked Ryan Watson for four runs early. While Bowie did battle back to eventually tie the game, Wilson Garcia smacked yet another home run to push Harrisburg clearly ahead.

It was a nice opening for Bowie, as Cesar Prieto crushed his first Double-A home run in the first inning, a solo blast to right field.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Bowie quickly trailed 4-1 after the second inning, and had to fight back against left-hander Alex Troop. Joey Ortiz carved into the three-run deficit in the third inning when he lined a two-out, two-RBI single to center field to put Bowie within a run. Things were still tough for Bowie, as they stranded runners over each of the next three innings against Troop, and later Richard Guasch. Despite striking out the first two batters of the seventh inning, Guasch (W, 3-7) was hit with a blown save when Ortiz stepped up again with an RBI double to left-center field to tie the game at four.

Guasch held on into the eighth inning but was relieved by Zach Brzykcy when Bowie put on a pair of baserunners. Brzykcy (Sv, 1) pitched around a leadoff double in the ninth inning to keep Bowie off of the board.

After Bowie nabbed the early lead, Harrisburg quickly fought back against Ryan Watson. Jack Dunn instantly tied the game with a leadoff home run in the first inning, and an RBI single by Justin Connell later in the frame gave Harrisburg the lead. Harrisburg doubled up their score in the second inning when Jake Alu singled to center field to drive in one run, and an error on the play drove in another.

Despite throwing 60 pitches in just the first two innings, Watson locked in for the remainder of his start, retiring the final seven batters he faced while striking out a season-high eight batters.

In relief, Adam Stauffer opened with two scoreless innings to buy Bowie the time to tie the game, but allowed a two-run home run to Wilson Garcia in the seventh inning, giving Harrisburg the lead again. Of his eight home runs in 2022, Garcia has hit four of them against Bowie. Stauffer (L, 0-1) finished out the seventh inning for Bowie, and Shelton Perkins spun a perfect eighth to finish the day for the Baysox.

The loss drops Bowie to 21-32 on the season. Bowie and Harrisburg will continue their seven-game series on Friday at FNB Field, with the first pitch of the fifth game scheduled for 7:00 p.m.