A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

For many families, the school district is a top criterion when deciding where to buy a home. But this consideration and ability to choose is not a luxury all families can afford, especially in today’s wildly competitive housing market.

One important proxy of quality education is per-student spending. According to the most recent Census data available, the national average per-pupil expenditure in the fiscal year 2019 was $13,187. Several recent studies suggest that increased spending per student correlates with higher academic achievement, particularly in districts serving predominantly low-income students. Since public schools are largely funded by property taxes, schools in low-income areas suffer the most from a lack of funding for critical expenditures like staff salaries and benefits, transportation, instructional resources, and support services.

There are more than 13,000 school districts in the U.S., each one slightly different, for better or worse, than the next. However, several common denominators exist and, when compared, can serve as indicators of what makes an impactful district.

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in Maryland using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.

#10. St. Mary’s County Public Schools (Leonardtown)

– Number of schools: 28 (18,083 students)

– Graduation rate: 94% (50% reading proficient and 46% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $72,199 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Washington County Public Schools (Hagerstown)

– Number of schools: 44 (22,993 students)

– Graduation rate: 91% (50% reading proficient and 38% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $77,124 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Harford County Public Schools (Bel Air)

– Number of schools: 54 (38,429 students)

– Graduation rate: 90% (51% reading proficient and 45% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $69,697 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Calvert County Public Schools (Prince Frederick)

– Number of schools: 25 (16,022 students)

– Graduation rate: 94% (59% reading proficient and 52% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $84,028 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Queen Anne’s County Public Schools (Centreville)

– Number of schools: 14 (7,764 students)

– Graduation rate: 96% (61% reading proficient and 52% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $73,933 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Frederick County Public Schools (Frederick)

– Number of schools: 67 (43,828 students)

– Graduation rate: 92% (58% reading proficient and 50% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $72,980 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Carroll County Public Schools (Westminster)

– Number of schools: 44 (25,345 students)

– Graduation rate: 95% (63% reading proficient and 57% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $70,067 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Worcester County Public Schools (Newark)

– Number of schools: 14 (6,882 students)

– Graduation rate: 94% (64% reading proficient and 55% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $68,364 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Montgomery County Public Schools (Rockville)

– Number of schools: 209 (165,267 students)

– Graduation rate: 89% (55% reading proficient and 48% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $83,917 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Howard County Public Schools (Ellicott City)

– Number of schools: 77 (58,868 students)

– Graduation rate: 93% (60% reading proficient and 56% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $75,357 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)