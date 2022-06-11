Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announces that on June 9, 2022, Brandon L. Young, 35, of Lexington Park, was convicted of second-degree assault in a case of domestic violence.

Young was sentenced by Judge Michelle R. Saunders of the District Court of Maryland to 10 years incarceration, suspended down to 2 years in the Maryland Division of Corrections. Upon release, Young will be on 3 years of supervised probation and disqualified from possessing a firearm.

Police were called to the Holiday Inn in Solomons for the report of a domestic assault. Investigation revealed that Young had struck the victim 3 times in the face causing visible signs of injury.

Mr. Harvey wishes to commend Assistant State’s Attorney Gina Fioravanti, her entire Domestic Violence team, and the Maryland State Police for their handling of this sensitive and difficult case. As a result of this conviction, Mr. Young is facing a violation of probation in St. Mary’s County.