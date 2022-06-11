Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.