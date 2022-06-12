ANNAPOLIS, Md. (June 8, 2022) – To create greater opportunities for underrepresented students from diverse backgrounds to pursue degrees and future careers in the advertising and public relations field, Crosby Marketing Communications has created a new, $100,000 scholarship program for students of Anne Arundel Community College (AACC), one of the nation’s premier community colleges.

Each year, the Crosby Marketing Scholars Program will offer four students a two-year scholarship providing financial support to pursue studies related to Marketing, Public Relations, Graphic Design, Multimedia/Video Production, and Web Design. Students will also receive ongoing guidance from AACC professors and be paired with a Crosby staff member who will provide mentoring and career advice. At the end of a student’s two-year participation in the program, they will be offered a summer internship at Crosby to gain added experience.

“Our industry has struggled to increase diversity, so we’re taking tangible action to help bring more underrepresented professionals into the marketing and advertising field,” said Raymond Crosby, Crosby’s President & CEO. “We hope to inspire new talent and important voices who reflect the growing diversity of our country and our community,” Crosby noted his firm has worked for more than a year on establishing the collaboration with AACC, which will begin identifying the first scholarship recipients for enrollment this Fall 2022.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Crosby Marketing to prepare more professionals for success in these recognized fields,” said Dawn Lindsay, AACC President. “At AACC, we serve an increasingly diverse range of students that this scholarship will help support.”

“We are grateful when prominent business leaders like Crosby Marketing make philanthropic investments in AACC students,” said Frank Campbell, President of the AACC Foundation. “By supporting the future talent and workforce, it really gives back to our entire community.”

Students interested in applying for scholarships at AACC should visit https://www.aacc.edu/crosby-marketing-scholars-program/.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media, and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes and Military & Veterans. The firm ranks #22 on O’Dwyer’s list of national communications firms, and is a top provider on the GSA Professional Services Schedule. Crosby was named the 2021 Small Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media and has been a Washington Post Top Workplace for five consecutive years. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

Anne Arundel Community College is an award-winning, fully accredited public two-year institution serving approximately 40,000 students each year through classes offered throughout Anne Arundel County, Maryland and online. AACC offers national and regional studies leading to a degree, certificate, industry credential, transfer to a four-year institution, career enhancement and lifelong learning. AACC was named the number one college in the country in 2021 by Academic Influence. Anne Arundel Community College Foundation helps AACC respond to the community’s needs by facilitating philanthropic investment from generous donors.