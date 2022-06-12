HARRISBURG, PA – The Bowie Baysox suffered their fifth walk-off loss of the season on Saturday night, and their second in less than a week, as they fell to the Harrisburg Senators 2-1 in ten innings. Neither of Harrisburg’s runs was earned, while Bowie collected their only hit on a late-game solo home run for the second consecutive night.

Harrisburg scored in the first inning for the fifth-consecutive game, mostly thanks to an error. After Drew Rom logged two quick outs to open the frame, an error at third base allowed the inning to extend, and a wild pitch by Rom allowed the runner to advance to second, where Alfredo Rodriguez singled to drive the run-in.

Rom settled, and worked around additional baserunners later to move into the fourth inning, but had to be lifted with two outs when Harrisburg was able to load the bases. Right-hander Noah Denoyer dealt with the tricky situation with an inning-ending strikeout and went on to toss three more scoreless innings, striking out six more batters along the way. After two more scoreless innings of relief from Jensen Elliott, the game extended into the tenth inning. Griffin McLarty (L, 0-2) did log one strikeout in the bottom of the tenth but allowed two singles, including the game-winning knock by Gilbert Lara.

Starting pitching was Harrisburg’s key for the second-consecutive night, as right-hander Jake Irvin spun five scoreless innings, working around two extra-base hits, and striking out four batters. Following a perfect sixth inning by reliever Edgar Garcia, J.D. Mundy opened the seventh inning with a game-tying solo home run off of Garcia to right field, Mundy’s third of the season.

Harrisburg handed the eighth and ninth innings to Curtis Taylor, who struck out a pair of batters while working scoreless, and Zach Brzykcy (W, 1-0) earned the win thanks to a near-perfect tenth inning. Bowie’s only runner in the tenth was an impressive walk drawn by Cesar Prieto after a 13-pitch battle with Brzykcy.

The loss drops Bowie to 21-34 on the season, tying their season-low watermark of 13 games under .500. With four consecutive wins, Harrisburg has won the series, extending Bowie’s own drought, as the Baysox have not won a series since they took three-of-five from the Senators in early May. The two sides will conclude the series on Sunday, with the first pitch set for 1:00 p.m.