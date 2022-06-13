The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools has approved the appointments of seven central office and school administrators.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “CCPS is looking forward to working with our new leaders; some in new roles within school buildings and some new to the central office. All the leaders are ready to move forward, open new doors, and do new things that will make CCPS an even greater place to work and go to school.”

Mr. Anthony Barone: Principal at Patuxent High School

The Board announced Mr. Anthony Barone as Principal of Patuxent High School. Mr. Barone is currently the Principal at Patuxent Appeal Campus and served as the Assistant Principal at Calvert Career and Technology Academy. Credit: Calvert County Public Schools – CCPS

Mr. Anthony Barone is currently the Principal at Patuxent Appeal Campus and has served in this position since 2019. Prior to his elementary assignment, Mr. Barone was the Assistant Principal at the Career and Technology Academy for five years. He has also served as a Dean of Students and taught Mathematics at Patuxent High School for 10 years. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Niagara University in New York in Secondary Mathematics and his Master’s in Administration and Supervision from the College of Notre Dame.

Ms. Beth Morton: Principal of Huntingtown High School

The Board announced Ms. Beth Morton as Principal of Huntingtown High School. She currently serves as the Principal of Plum Point Elementary. Ms. Morton received the Washington Post Principal of the Year nomination from Calvert County Credit: Calvert County Public Schools – CCPS

Ms. Morton began her career with Calvert County Public Schools in 1997 as a special education teacher, after working in Prince George’s County for 10 years. She has served as a Dean of Students at several elementary and middle schools here in Calvert, Assistant Principal at Huntingtown High School and finally as the Principal of Plum Point Elementary School for the past eight years. Most recently, Ms. Morton received the Washington Post Principal of the Year nomination from Calvert County. Ms. Morton received her Bachelor of Science in Education from West Virginia University and has received Master’s degrees from Towson University and Johns Hopkins School of Education.

Dr. Joe Sampson: Coordinator of Maryland Leads Grant and Blueprint for Maryland’s Future

The Board announced Dr. Joe Sampson as the Coordinator of Maryland Leads Grant and Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Credit: Calvert County Public Schools – CCPS

Originally from South Carolina, Dr. Joe Sampson began his career as the Principal of Calvert Elementary School in 2017. He was a principal and assistant principal, as well as an Art Educator. Dr. Sampson also recently received the Washington Post Principal of the Year nomination from Calvert County. He received his Bachelor’s in Studio Art from South Carolina State University, his Master’s from the University of Phoenix in Administration and Supervision, and his Doctorate from the University of Phoenix.

Mr. Rick Weber: Principal Mentor

The Board announced Mr. Rick Weber for the position of Principal Mentor. Mr. Weber is currently the Principal at Huntingtown High School. Credit: Calvert County Public Schools – CCPS

Mr. Weber is currently the Principal of Huntingtown High School. He has served in various other positions in Calvert County – Assistant Principal, Dean of Students, and Teacher in the areas of Math, Health and Physical Education, Computer Literacy, and Business classes which covers his 42 years of service in education. Mr. Weber, a former recipient of the Washington Post Principal of the Year nomination, received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Roanoke College and his Master’s from the Old Dominion University.

Ms. Michelle Beckwith: Principal at Patuxent-Appeal Campus

The Board announced Ms. Michelle Beckwith as Principal of Patuxent Appeal Campus. Credit: Calvert County Public Schools – CCPS

Ms. Beckwith received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Maryland and her Master’s in Reading from Towson University. She has held positions as upper grade and primary grade teacher, Reading Specialist, Vice Principal and Principal, all in Charles County.

Dr. Christina Harris: Principal of Calvert Elementary School

The Board announced Dr. Christina Harris as Principal of Calvert Elementary School. She currently serves as the Director of Special Education. Credit: Calvert County Public Schools – CCPS

Dr. Harris is currently the Director of Special Education. Previous positions held are general and special educator, Assistant Principal at Huntingtown Elementary School, and Coordinator and Supervisor of Special Education. Dr. Harris received her Doctorate of Education from the University of Maryland College Park, her Master’s and Bachelor of Science from Bowie State University.

Mr. Jim Rodenhaver: From Dean at Calvert Middle School to Assistant Principal of Calvert High School

The Board announced Mr. Jim Rodenhaver as Assistant Principal of Calvert High School. He currently serves as Dean of Students at Calvert Middle School. Credit: Calvert County Public Schools – CCPS

Mr. Rodenhaver currently serves at the Dean of Students at Calvert Middle School. Prior to that, he taught high and middle school mathematics in Calvert County for 14 years. He began his teaching career in 1995. Mr. Rodenhaver received his Master’s from Bowie State University and his Bachelor’s in Education from Bloomsburg University.