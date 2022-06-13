(Baltimore) — Maryland’s five sports wagering facilities combined to contribute $425,897 during May 2022 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15% of its taxable win to the state.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for May 2022:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including promotional wagers provided to players by sportsbooks):

$23,095,542

Prizes (Winnings paid to players):

$20,018,511

Hold (Handle less prizes paid):

$3,077,031 (13.3%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after paying winners and deducting promotional play and other amounts):

$3,019,311

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the taxable win):

$452,897

The hold percentage for all wagers settled during May was 13.09%. Since the inception of the sports wagering program in December 2021, the hold percentage for settled wagers is 10.07%. Through the first six months of operation, sports wagering has contributed $2,693,742 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.

MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino, Horseshoe Casino, Ocean Downs Casino, and Hollywood Casino began their sportsbook operations in December 2021 with openings occurring from Dec. 9 to Dec. 23. Additional facilities are expected to open in the near future.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino and sports wagering partners on financial, security, regulatory, and licensing procedures. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming remind players to play responsibly and within their budget; resources are available at mdgamblinghelp.org or by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.