Spot is in the Potomac River around St. George Island and Stewart’s Pier.

Bloodworms are in scarce supply, but the Fishbites prepared bait is working just fine according to multiple fishermen who found big spot about 20 feet off Stewarts Pier, Ragged Point, and the Island. 13 inch plus white perch caught in St. Mary’s Lake! Matthew Hurry with bass and white perch from St. Mary’s Lake Good sized rock from Capt. Bernie’s boat , trolled up in the Patuxent. White perch are now I the deep and shallow in the creeks and rivers Eric Packard continues to catch bass and crappie in ponds and St. Mary’s Lake. Rockfish in the shadow of the Solomons bridge. Captain Bernie Shea on his charter boat ” Sheadi-Lady” 301-673-3382 is finding lovely stripers in the Patuxent River.

Spot is in the Patuxent creeks and in Kingston Hollow and Hawk’s Nest near the mouth of Cuckold’s Creek. The spot attracted stripers and porpoises to feed on them this week. The porpoise were reported feeding from Green Holly to the mouth of Town Creek last weekend. The big predators will drive the massive schools of spot up the river and bottom fishermen should find them all the way up to Sheridan Point by the time you read this. The Patuxent spot is smaller than the big boys in the Potomac, but bigger fish will arrive soon.

White perch are biting in Cuckold’s creeks for both bait fishermen and lure casters. The other usual locations in both Patuxent and Potomac rivers should have plenty of perch now.

Speckled sea trout are working their way into our area. Big trout have been taken by skilled light tackle fishermen in the salt islands in the Honga River all the way to Kedges Straights. The specks will take cast lures in the shallows. Specks have also shown up in the mouth of St. Jerome’s Creek along with schoolie rockfish. The trout on this side of the bay are much smaller, but the big boys are further south in the Rappahannock and its tributaries. They are on the way. The puppy drum are coming too. We should have plenty of slot reds this year.

Cobia season opens on June 15. They are here now, according to catch and release chummers and chunkers who reported this week. The minimum size in 40 inches, one per day per person. The problem is the new regulation that only allows only two fish per boat on any given day, UGH!

We await the arrival of blue fish.

Crabs have blossomed everywhere.

Freshwater fishing is excellent.