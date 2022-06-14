UPDATE on June 14, 2022, at 2:45 a.m.: Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies located and apprehended murder suspect Terrence Kenneth Yancey, age 22, wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred June 13, 2022, in Dunkirk, MD.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Terrence Kenneth Yancy, age 22 of Washington D.C. Yancy is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred June 13, 2022, in Dunkirk, MD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terrance Kenneth Yancy is asked to contact Detective Joshua Buck at Joshua.Buck@Calvertcountymd.gov or (410) 535-200 ext. 2765. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678. Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov.

If anyone sees the suspect, call 911.

6:00 a.m.: Police Activity in the area of Rivershore Dr/Overlook Ct and surrounding areas in Dunkirk. All residents are advised to stay inside your residence.