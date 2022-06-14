Christopher J. Monte, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney for Calvert County, is the 2022 recipient of the prestigious Victoria F. Gelfman Legal Excellence Award. The Award is given annually to one Maryland prosecutor in recognition of his/her contributions to the legal profession. It includes a $5,000 stipend.

Mr. Monte is the driving force behind Calvert County’s Animal Cruelty Task Force. In the past year, he obtained the County’s first felony animal cruelty conviction and was instrumental in the dismantling of a major dogfighting ring. The operators of the ring were convicted and sent to prison. Mr. Monte also handles responsibility for the prosecution of felony cases in Calvert County Circuit Court. He is a mentor to attorneys and law enforcement officers throughout the State.

Mr. Monte is a classically-trained musician, who, prior to becoming an attorney, performed with major symphony orchestras across the country. In his spare time, he plays third base on a local baseball team.

Although the Award recognizes Mr. Monte’s contributions to the people of Maryland and the citizens of Calvert County, it is not simply an individual award. According to State’s Attorney Robert Harvey, without the help of the entire staff of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, the award would not have been possible.