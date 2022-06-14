The Board of Education of Charles County recently honored 101 employees who have retired during the past school year or who had notified Superintendent Maria Navarro that they plan to retire at the end of this school year. A retirement ceremony was held on June 9 at North Point High School catering by culinary students with the school’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.
Collectively, the employees represented 2,353 years of service. “You have helped create the school system as it is today,” Navarro said. “There is an infrastructure that has been built of people who love their jobs, love the community, and love the children.” She urged the retirees to stay active in the school system, perhaps by joining the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association. “And I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t say — if you’re ever bored on a Monday or a Friday, please sign up to be a long-term substitute,” Navarro said. “Enjoy your family, your loved ones, and your retirement.”
Retirees are listed by their name, last position and last location where they served.
- Elesa Ansell, language arts teacher, Mattawoman Middle School.
- Robert Ansell, pupil personnel worker, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.
- Lauren Ball, social studies teacher, North Point High School.
- Margo Barbone, elementary science teacher, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School. .
- Susan Belmore, art teacher, T.C. Martin Elementary School.
- Chrystal Benson, student conduct/engagement officer, Starkey.
- Brenda Bowie, secretary in transportation, CCPS Radio Station Road Annex Building.
- Howard Brock, mathematics teacher, Mattawoman.
- Patricia Broomfield, special education teacher, St. Charles High School.
- Deborah Brown, principal, Mary B. Neal Elementary School.
- Mary Buckey, secretary, Mary H. Matula Elementary School.
- Debra Calvert, principal, William A. Diggs Elementary School.
- Sheila Church, special education instructional assistant — Life Skills, St. Charles High School
- Michelle Colbert, pre-kindergarten teacher, J.P. Ryon Elementary School.
- Gary Cook, building controls system technician, CCPS Maintenance Shop.
- John Criss, teacher/athletic director, Thomas Stone High School.
- Jacqueline Curry, math interventionist instructional assistant, Theodore G. Davis Middle School.
- Wanda Deavers, secretary to the principal, General Smallwood Middle School.
- Margaret Donahue, library media specialist, Henry E. Lackey High School.
- Ernest Downs, foreman-electrical-mechanical group, Maintenance Shop.
- Linda Duckett, operations foreman, Annex Building.
- Cheryl Edge, Spanish teacher, St. Charles.
- Denise Edwards, secretary to the principal, Diggs.
- Karen Elliott, special education instructional assistant, Stone.
- Creig Fallin, literacy instructional assistant, La Plata High School.
- Juliet Fallin, special education instructional assistant — Life Skills, La Plata.
- Cynthia Fitzsimmons, infants & toddlers teacher, F.B. Gwynn Educational Center.
- Heidi Furman, library media specialist, William B. Wade Elementary School.
- Helen Garvey, kindergarten teacher, Indian Head Elementary School.
- Karen Gibson, administrative intern, North Point.
- Todd Glasgow, physical education teacher, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.
- Hannah Godissart, kindergarten teacher, Berry Elementary School.
- Heidi Gregory, food service manager, Matula.
- Elaine Grimes, pre-school instructional assistant, Martin.
- Carol Grosvalet, fifth-grade teacher, Berry.
- Suzanne Grund, second-grade teacher, Mary H. Matula Elementary School.
- John Haldeman, art teacher, Wade.
- Lisa Haldeman, technology facilitator, Wade.
- Amy Haliscak, mathematics teacher, Matthew Henson Middle School.
- Linda Hein, food service worker, North Point.
- Linda Hollomon, fifth-grade teacher, Malcolm Elementary School.
- John Hollyfield, technology education teacher, North Point.
- Sheryl Howell, art teacher, Thomas Stone High School.
- Wanda Huffman, vice principal, Davis.
- Tina Hughes, special education instructional assistant, EA program, St. Charles.
- Alicia Jackson, reading recovery teacher, Berry.
- Nancy Jeffrey, German teacher, Stone.
- Sheila Jenifer, building service worker, Stoddert.
- A. Tyrone Johnson, specialist in transportation, Annex Building.
- Larry E. Johnson, building service assistant manager, Indian Head.
- Jill Jowdy, physical education teacher, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.
- Roxanne Kavounis, pre-school instructional assistant, Arthur Middleton Elementary School.
- Gladys Keeler, guidance secretary, North Point.
- Jamie Kline, speech language pathologist, Higdon.
- Maryann Krayer, school psychologist, Starkey.
- John Krehbiel, science teacher, Westlake High School.
- James Landis, physical education teacher, Thomas Stone .
- Terry Leighton, infants and toddlers speech language pathologist, Gwynn.
- Elsa Liles, special education instructional assistant, North Point.
- Dipti Mahapatra, kindergarten instructional assistant, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy.
- Susan Menthe, science teacher, St. Charles High School.
- Steven Miller, specialist in transportation, Annex Building.
- Donna Milstead, food service manager, Davis.
- Eric Moses, special education instructional assistant, North Point.
- Patrick Murphy, automotive mechanic III, Maintenance Shop.
- Donna Norris, English teacher, North Point.
- Robert Opiekun, vice principal, Diggs.
- Theresa Padgett, kindergarten instructional assistant, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.
- Deborah Rappole, kindergarten instructional assistant, Wade.
- Lori Richards, food service worker, North Point.
- Jean Ritter, vice principal, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy.
- Janet Ryan, reading interventionist instructional assistant, Middleton.
- Dawn Schaeffer, coordinator of staff development, Starkey.
- Sandra Schliep, MIT – TAASC instructional assistant, Gwynn.
- Leslie Schroeck, high school resource teacher, La Plata High School.
- Charyn Scrivens, science teacher, Davis.
- Nancy Seifert, vice principal, Ryon.
- Kristin Shields, director of Title I programs, Starkey.
- William Slade, painter II, Maintenance Shop.
- Thomas Smallwood, building service assistant manager, Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School.
- Terry Smith Painter, 12-month secretary, Starkey.
- Mary Snyder, food service manager, Brown.
- Arden Sotomayor, director of special education, Starkey.
- Melody Stahl, electronics teacher, North Point.
- Glenn Stergar, computer resource teacher (CISCO), North Point.
- Susan Sweeney, instrumental music teacher, Wade.
- Jewell Terry, food service worker, Gale-Bailey Elementary School.
- Louis Thomas, building service worker, John Hanson Middle School.
- Janet Thomas, mathematics teacher, Henson.
- Mitchell Tolson, building service worker, Maurice J. McDonough High School.
- Marie Truitte, mathematics teacher, Smallwood.
- Dawn Turner, kindergarten teacher, C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School.
- Raul Valenzuela, special education teacher, Westlake.
- Karen Wagner, reading recovery teacher, Martin.
- Jean Washington, literacy instructional assistant, McDonough.
- Deanna Wheeler, elementary science teacher, J.C. Parks Elementary School.
- Doreen White, special education instructional assistant, Robert D. Stethem Educational Center.
- Clifton Whitford, instrumental music teacher, Hanson.
- Jamie Wright, physical education teacher, Indian Head.
- Adele Youngborg, food service manager, Eva Turner Elementary School.
- Michael Ziebell, special education teacher, Milton M. Somers Middle School.