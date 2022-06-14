The Board of Education of Charles County recently honored 101 employees who have retired during the past school year or who had notified Superintendent Maria Navarro that they plan to retire at the end of this school year. A retirement ceremony was held on June 9 at North Point High School catering by culinary students with the school’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

Collectively, the employees represented 2,353 years of service. “You have helped create the school system as it is today,” Navarro said. “There is an infrastructure that has been built of people who love their jobs, love the community, and love the children.” She urged the retirees to stay active in the school system, perhaps by joining the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association. “And I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t say — if you’re ever bored on a Monday or a Friday, please sign up to be a long-term substitute,” Navarro said. “Enjoy your family, your loved ones, and your retirement.” Clifton Whitford, left, instrumental music teacher at John Hanson Middle School, has retirement made in the shade during a retirement ceremony for Charles County Public Schools staff members. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Todd Glasglow, left, is retiring as a physical education teacher at Benjamin Stoddert Elementary School. He is thanked for his service to the school system by Superintendent Maria Navarro. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Ernest Downs, foreman with the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) electrical mechanical group, left, talks with Board of Education of Charles County member Virginia McGraw during a retirement ceremony held earlier this month at North Point High School. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Retirees are listed by their name, last position and last location where they served.