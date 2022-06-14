This handsome boy is ready to start his new journey, first finding a family to call his own, a comfy bed, s buddy to take long walks with, and a yard to play in.

Bango is a 4-year-old, blue and white Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He currently weighs 58.6 lbs and has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.

Bango did great on his shelter assessment: Food test – lifted head, Hands-on with staff – good and just roamed around the room, Dog test – curious (no aggressive behavior, growls or stiffness were shown during assessment). It was noted during his assessment that Bango loved giving kisses. He loves toys and knows to sit.

If you’re interested in meeting this wonderful boy, please email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)