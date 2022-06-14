June 13, 2022, Waldorf, Md. – Recovery Centers of America (RCA) Capital Region, a Maryland substance use disorder treatment facility conveniently located less than an hour from Washington D.C., and Northern Virginia, today announced Victoria Metcalf, MS, LCPC, has been promoted to clinical director. Metcalf previously served as clinical supervisor of RCA Capital Region. In her new role, she will oversee the treatment center’s dedicated team of therapists and addiction professionals. Additionally, she will continue to direct RCA Capital Region’s Thrive program, which focuses on the specific needs of LGBTQIA+ patients.

Victoria Metcalf – Clinical Supervisor Credit: Recovery Centers of America (RCA) Capital Region

“I am thrilled to continue delivering high-quality treatment and support with RCA Capital Region’s top addiction specialists in this new leadership role,” said Metcalf. “I look forward to further developing our relationship with the community and ensuring our programs remain accessible and stigma-free for all those seeking recovery.”

Metcalf has worked in the clinical treatment field for more than five years. Prior to joining RCA in 2020, she served in a variety of settings, including outpatient clinics and hospitals. Metcalf is a licensed clinical professional counselor in Maryland and focuses on the mental health treatment of adults and those with therapeutic issues such as substance use disorder, depression, anxiety, trauma, and personality disorders. She holds her certificate in nutrition for mental health disorders and specializes in working with LGBTQIA+ patients.

“Victoria quickly became an integral member of our specialist team, stepping up to every challenge with enthusiasm and compassion,” said Marcus Smith, CEO of RCA Capital Region. “Given the depth of care and passion she has shown for saving every patient’s life, I look forward to witnessing her success in supporting our patients along their sobriety journey.”

Metcalf earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from James Madison University and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Loyola University-Maryland.

Located in the Washington, D.C., area, RCA Capital Region supports patients and families from the surrounding region and beyond. The facility is accredited by the Joint Commission and the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers and was named a “Best U.S. Addiction Treatment Facility in Maryland” by Newsweek. It provides evidence-based inpatient treatment for substance use disorder as well as virtual reality treatment enhancement in collaboration with Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions.

To learn more about RCA Capital Region and the Thrive Program, visit here.