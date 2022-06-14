Middle school boys were off to the races on May 6 for the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) track meet held at Westlake High School.

Overall, in the first place were the sixth-grade team from Mattawoman Middle School, the seventh-grade team from Mattawoman, and the eighth-grade team from Theodore G. Davis Middle School. Placing second overall were the sixth-grade team from John Hanson Middle School, the seventh-grade team from Milton M. Somers Middle School with the eighth-grade teams from Mattawoman and Somers tying for second place. Because of the tie, a third-place winner was not named.

Final results for sixth grade

100-meter dash (preliminaries)

  • Jeremiah Jenkins, first place, Henson.
  • Cornelius Smith Jr., second place, Mattawoman.
  • Marcus Gray, third place, Piccowaxen Middle School.         

100-meter dash (finals)

  • Jeremiah Jenkins, first place, Henson.
  • Cornelius Smith Jr., second place, Mattawoman.
  • Julian Linkins, third place, General Smallwood Middle School.         

200-meter dash (preliminaries)

  • Jeremiah Jenkins, first place, Henson.
  • Yeshua McKinley, second place, Mattawoman.
  • Cornelius Smith Jr., third place, Mattawoman.

200-meter dash (finals)

  • Yeshua McKinley, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Jeremiah Jenkins, second place, Henson.
  • Cornelius Smith Jr., third place, Mattawoman.

400-meter dash

  • Yeshua McKinley, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Christopher Brown, second place, Smallwood.
  • Logan Boyle, third place, Hanson.

800-meter run

  • Logan Boyle, first place, Hanson.
  • Christopher Brown, second place, Smallwood.
  • Landon Rorie, third place, Davis.

1600-meter run

  • Jake Grimsley, first place, Piccowaxen.
  • Jamal Wood, second place, Mattawoman.
  • Brady Leonard, third place, Davis.

4×100 meter relay

  • Mattawoman, first place — Kevin Orie II, Chase Wade, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Yeshua McKinley.
  • Hanson, second place — Dior Taylor, Christopher De los Santos, Sakai Forrest and Marlon Bryan Jr.
  • Henson, third place — Stephanas Afful, Gianni Hinton, Jeremiah Jenkins and Mason Bray.

4×200 meter relay

  • Hanson, first place — Logan Boyle, Darien Chase, Christopher De los Santos and Sakai Forrest.
  • Mattawoman, second place — Jakhi Harrison, Chase Wade, Aavion Fields-Daniels and Aydin Trice.
  • Piccowaxen, third place — Kai Scott, Jake Grimsley, Marcus Gray and Adam Palchak.

High jump

  • Elijah Brown, first place, Hanson.
  • Eden Hursey, second place, Henson.
  • Darien Chase, third place, Hanson.

Long jump

  • Langston Woolen, first place, Somers.
  • Eden Hursey, second place, Henson.
  • Chase Wade, third place, Mattawoman.

Shot put

  • Xavier Keyes, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Remington Posey, second place, Piccowaxen.
  • Maceo Rice, third place, Smallwood.

Discus throw

  • Xavier Keyes, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Remington Posey, second place, Piccowaxen.
  • Charles Proctor III, third place, Smallwood.
     

Final results for seventh grade

100-meter dash (preliminaries)

  • Christopher Quick, first place, Henson.
  • Myles Theriot, second place, Mattawoman.
  • Vaughn Mason, third place, Henson.

100-meter dash (finals)

  • Christopher Quick, first place, Henson.
  • Vaughn Mason, second place, Henson.
  • Myles Theriot, third place, Mattawoman.

200-meter dash (preliminaries)

  • Christopher Quick, first place, Henson.
  • Cameron Homer, second place, Mattawoman.
  • Caleb Smith, third place, Somers.

200-meter dash (finals)

  • Christopher Quick, first place, Henson.
  • Kaleb Grayson, second place, Hanson.
  • Cameron Homer, third place, Mattawoman.

400-meter dash

  • Cameron Homer, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Myles Theriot, second place, Mattawoman.
  • Luke Grimsley, third place, Piccowaxen.

800-meter run

  • Ian Baucum, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Jackson Donnick, second place, Piccowaxen.
  • Trevor Thompson, third place, Piccowaxen.

1600-meter dash

  • David Mason Jr., first place, Somers.
  • Ian Baucum, second place, Mattawoman.
  • Lucas Alarie, third place, Somers.

4×100-meter relay

  • Henson, first place — Vaughn Mason Jr., Messiah Ross-Young, Christopher Quick and Thermon Green Jr.
  • Mattawoman, second place — Myles Theriot, Adrian Perry Jr., Shawn Purvis and Cameron Homer.
  • Somers, third place — Kholin Foote, Caleb Smith, Deondre Lewis and Adan Frances.

4×200-meter relay

  • Davis, first place — Jaiden Price, Devin Alexander, Jerimiah Smith and Desmond Nolan.
  • Somers, second place — Kholin Foote, Que-Shawn Giles, Darren Thomas II and Adan Frances.
  • Mattawoman, third place — Adrian Perry, T’Mari Harley, Shawn Purvis and Ian Baucum.

High jump

  • Kenneth Robinson III, first place, Hanson.
  • Que-Shawn Giles, second place, Somers.
  • Israel Warner, third place, Davis.

Long jump

  • Kholin Foote, first place, Somers.
  • Matthew Bowling, second place, Piccowaxen.
  • Shawn Purvis Jr., third place, Mattawoman.

Shot put

  • Ethan Vayro, first place, Smallwood.
  • Zavier Bowman, second place, Davis.
  • Garrett Hine, third place, Somers.

Discus throw

  • Kaleb Davis, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Ethan Vayro, second place, Smallwood.
  • Garrett Hine, third place, Somers.
     

Final results for eighth grade

100-meter dash (preliminaries)

  • Mekhi Prather, first place, Somers.
  • Noah Hospedales, second place, Davis
  • Zion Allen, third place, Hanson.

100-meter dash (finals)

  • Mekhi Prather, first place, Somers.
  • Xavier Pullen, second place, Davis.
  • Noah Hospedales, third place, Davis.

200-meter dash (preliminaries)

  • Noah Hospedales, first place, Davis.
  • Zion Allen, second place, Hanson.
  • Xavier Pullen, third place, Davis.

200-meter dash (finals)

  • Zion Allen, first place, Hanson.
  • Noah Hospedales, second place, Davis.
  • Trenton Kieb, third place, Somers.

400-meter dash

  • Christopher Payton, first place, Hanson.
  • Olujire Ojo-ade, second place, Davis.
  • Makai Fitch, third place, Somers.

800-meter run

  • Cameron Gilford, first place, Henson.
  • Juan Mondragon-Moctezuma, second place, Davis.
  • Jermaine Griffin, third place, Mattawoman.

1600-meter run

  • Juan Mondragon-Moctezuma, first place, Davis.
  • Jermaine Griffin, second place, Mattawoman.
  • Jayden Estologa, third place, Davis.

4×100 meter relay

  • Hanson, first place — Tyler Bailey, Christopher Payton, Logan Dixon and Zion Allen.
  • Davis, second place — Cristian Solomon, Carter Harris, Olujire Ojo-ade and Noah Hospedales.
  • Somers, third place — Trenton Kieb, Jayce Warren, Demarco Malloy and Mekhi Prather.

4×200 meter relay

  • Davis, first place — Cristian Solomon, Juan Mondragon-Moctezuma, Olujire Ojo-ade and Xavier Pullen.
  • Mattawoman, second place — Aaron McDuffie, Nana Boateng, Kwenji Jackson II and David Nnabuko.
  • Henson, third place — Angel Womack, Jalen Hawkins, Ryan Nana Kamsu and Romello Barnes.

High jump

  • Olumide Alabi, first place, Mattawoman.
  • Logan Dixon, second place, Hanson.
  • Christopher Burtch, third place, Piccowaxen.

Long jump

  • Mehki Prather, first place, Somers.
  • Aaron Peterson, second place, Piccowaxen.
  • Jayce Warren, third place, Somers.

Shot put

  • Mason Truesdell, first place, Piccowaxen.
  • Marquis Parks, second place, Hanson.
  • Olumide Alabi, third place, Mattawoman.

Discus throw

  • Daniel Powell, first place, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.
  • Aaron Peterson, second place, Piccowaxen.
  • Josiah Eldridge-Scott, third place, Davis.
     

Hurdles

  • Trenton Kieb, first place, Somers.
  • Marvel Nkwo, second place, Davis.
  • Jayson Williams, third place, Mattawoman.

