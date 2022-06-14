Middle school boys were off to the races on May 6 for the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) track meet held at Westlake High School.

Overall, in the first place were the sixth-grade team from Mattawoman Middle School, the seventh-grade team from Mattawoman, and the eighth-grade team from Theodore G. Davis Middle School. Placing second overall were the sixth-grade team from John Hanson Middle School, the seventh-grade team from Milton M. Somers Middle School with the eighth-grade teams from Mattawoman and Somers tying for second place. Because of the tie, a third-place winner was not named.

Final results for sixth grade

100-meter dash (preliminaries)

Jeremiah Jenkins, first place, Henson.

Cornelius Smith Jr., second place, Mattawoman.

Marcus Gray, third place, Piccowaxen Middle School.

100-meter dash (finals)

Jeremiah Jenkins, first place, Henson.

Cornelius Smith Jr., second place, Mattawoman.

Julian Linkins, third place, General Smallwood Middle School.

200-meter dash (preliminaries)

Jeremiah Jenkins, first place, Henson.

Yeshua McKinley, second place, Mattawoman.

Cornelius Smith Jr., third place, Mattawoman.

200-meter dash (finals)

Yeshua McKinley, first place, Mattawoman.

Jeremiah Jenkins, second place, Henson.

Cornelius Smith Jr., third place, Mattawoman.

400-meter dash

Yeshua McKinley, first place, Mattawoman.

Christopher Brown, second place, Smallwood.

Logan Boyle, third place, Hanson.

800-meter run

Logan Boyle, first place, Hanson.

Christopher Brown, second place, Smallwood.

Landon Rorie, third place, Davis.

1600-meter run

Jake Grimsley, first place, Piccowaxen.

Jamal Wood, second place, Mattawoman.

Brady Leonard, third place, Davis.

4×100 meter relay

Mattawoman, first place — Kevin Orie II, Chase Wade, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Yeshua McKinley.

Hanson, second place — Dior Taylor, Christopher De los Santos, Sakai Forrest and Marlon Bryan Jr.

Henson, third place — Stephanas Afful, Gianni Hinton, Jeremiah Jenkins and Mason Bray.

4×200 meter relay

Hanson, first place — Logan Boyle, Darien Chase, Christopher De los Santos and Sakai Forrest.

Mattawoman, second place — Jakhi Harrison, Chase Wade, Aavion Fields-Daniels and Aydin Trice.

Piccowaxen, third place — Kai Scott, Jake Grimsley, Marcus Gray and Adam Palchak.

High jump

Elijah Brown, first place, Hanson.

Eden Hursey, second place, Henson.

Darien Chase, third place, Hanson.

Long jump

Langston Woolen, first place, Somers.

Eden Hursey, second place, Henson.

Chase Wade, third place, Mattawoman.

Shot put

Xavier Keyes, first place, Mattawoman.

Remington Posey, second place, Piccowaxen.

Maceo Rice, third place, Smallwood.

Discus throw

Xavier Keyes, first place, Mattawoman.

Remington Posey, second place, Piccowaxen.

Charles Proctor III, third place, Smallwood.



Final results for seventh grade

100-meter dash (preliminaries)

Christopher Quick, first place, Henson.

Myles Theriot, second place, Mattawoman.

Vaughn Mason, third place, Henson.

100-meter dash (finals)

Christopher Quick, first place, Henson.

Vaughn Mason, second place, Henson.

Myles Theriot, third place, Mattawoman.

200-meter dash (preliminaries)

Christopher Quick, first place, Henson.

Cameron Homer, second place, Mattawoman.

Caleb Smith, third place, Somers.

200-meter dash (finals)

Christopher Quick, first place, Henson.

Kaleb Grayson, second place, Hanson.

Cameron Homer, third place, Mattawoman.

400-meter dash

Cameron Homer, first place, Mattawoman.

Myles Theriot, second place, Mattawoman.

Luke Grimsley, third place, Piccowaxen.

800-meter run

Ian Baucum, first place, Mattawoman.

Jackson Donnick, second place, Piccowaxen.

Trevor Thompson, third place, Piccowaxen.

1600-meter dash

David Mason Jr., first place, Somers.

Ian Baucum, second place, Mattawoman.

Lucas Alarie, third place, Somers.

4×100-meter relay

Henson, first place — Vaughn Mason Jr., Messiah Ross-Young, Christopher Quick and Thermon Green Jr.

Mattawoman, second place — Myles Theriot, Adrian Perry Jr., Shawn Purvis and Cameron Homer.

Somers, third place — Kholin Foote, Caleb Smith, Deondre Lewis and Adan Frances.

4×200-meter relay

Davis, first place — Jaiden Price, Devin Alexander, Jerimiah Smith and Desmond Nolan.

Somers, second place — Kholin Foote, Que-Shawn Giles, Darren Thomas II and Adan Frances.

Mattawoman, third place — Adrian Perry, T’Mari Harley, Shawn Purvis and Ian Baucum.

High jump

Kenneth Robinson III, first place, Hanson.

Que-Shawn Giles, second place, Somers.

Israel Warner, third place, Davis.

Long jump

Kholin Foote, first place, Somers.

Matthew Bowling, second place, Piccowaxen.

Shawn Purvis Jr., third place, Mattawoman.

Shot put

Ethan Vayro, first place, Smallwood.

Zavier Bowman, second place, Davis.

Garrett Hine, third place, Somers.

Discus throw

Kaleb Davis, first place, Mattawoman.

Ethan Vayro, second place, Smallwood.

Garrett Hine, third place, Somers.



Final results for eighth grade

100-meter dash (preliminaries)

Mekhi Prather, first place, Somers.

Noah Hospedales, second place, Davis

Zion Allen, third place, Hanson.

100-meter dash (finals)

Mekhi Prather, first place, Somers.

Xavier Pullen, second place, Davis.

Noah Hospedales, third place, Davis.

200-meter dash (preliminaries)

Noah Hospedales, first place, Davis.

Zion Allen, second place, Hanson.

Xavier Pullen, third place, Davis.

200-meter dash (finals)

Zion Allen, first place, Hanson.

Noah Hospedales, second place, Davis.

Trenton Kieb, third place, Somers.

400-meter dash

Christopher Payton, first place, Hanson.

Olujire Ojo-ade, second place, Davis.

Makai Fitch, third place, Somers.

800-meter run

Cameron Gilford, first place, Henson.

Juan Mondragon-Moctezuma, second place, Davis.

Jermaine Griffin, third place, Mattawoman.

1600-meter run

Juan Mondragon-Moctezuma, first place, Davis.

Jermaine Griffin, second place, Mattawoman.

Jayden Estologa, third place, Davis.

4×100 meter relay

Hanson, first place — Tyler Bailey, Christopher Payton, Logan Dixon and Zion Allen.

Davis, second place — Cristian Solomon, Carter Harris, Olujire Ojo-ade and Noah Hospedales.

Somers, third place — Trenton Kieb, Jayce Warren, Demarco Malloy and Mekhi Prather.

4×200 meter relay

Davis, first place — Cristian Solomon, Juan Mondragon-Moctezuma, Olujire Ojo-ade and Xavier Pullen.

Mattawoman, second place — Aaron McDuffie, Nana Boateng, Kwenji Jackson II and David Nnabuko.

Henson, third place — Angel Womack, Jalen Hawkins, Ryan Nana Kamsu and Romello Barnes.

High jump

Olumide Alabi, first place, Mattawoman.

Logan Dixon, second place, Hanson.

Christopher Burtch, third place, Piccowaxen.

Long jump

Mehki Prather, first place, Somers.

Aaron Peterson, second place, Piccowaxen.

Jayce Warren, third place, Somers.

Shot put

Mason Truesdell, first place, Piccowaxen.

Marquis Parks, second place, Hanson.

Olumide Alabi, third place, Mattawoman.

Discus throw

Daniel Powell, first place, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.

Aaron Peterson, second place, Piccowaxen.

Josiah Eldridge-Scott, third place, Davis.



Hurdles