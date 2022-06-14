Middle school boys were off to the races on May 6 for the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) track meet held at Westlake High School.
Overall, in the first place were the sixth-grade team from Mattawoman Middle School, the seventh-grade team from Mattawoman, and the eighth-grade team from Theodore G. Davis Middle School. Placing second overall were the sixth-grade team from John Hanson Middle School, the seventh-grade team from Milton M. Somers Middle School with the eighth-grade teams from Mattawoman and Somers tying for second place. Because of the tie, a third-place winner was not named.
Final results for sixth grade
100-meter dash (preliminaries)
- Jeremiah Jenkins, first place, Henson.
- Cornelius Smith Jr., second place, Mattawoman.
- Marcus Gray, third place, Piccowaxen Middle School.
100-meter dash (finals)
- Jeremiah Jenkins, first place, Henson.
- Cornelius Smith Jr., second place, Mattawoman.
- Julian Linkins, third place, General Smallwood Middle School.
200-meter dash (preliminaries)
- Jeremiah Jenkins, first place, Henson.
- Yeshua McKinley, second place, Mattawoman.
- Cornelius Smith Jr., third place, Mattawoman.
200-meter dash (finals)
- Yeshua McKinley, first place, Mattawoman.
- Jeremiah Jenkins, second place, Henson.
- Cornelius Smith Jr., third place, Mattawoman.
400-meter dash
- Yeshua McKinley, first place, Mattawoman.
- Christopher Brown, second place, Smallwood.
- Logan Boyle, third place, Hanson.
800-meter run
- Logan Boyle, first place, Hanson.
- Christopher Brown, second place, Smallwood.
- Landon Rorie, third place, Davis.
1600-meter run
- Jake Grimsley, first place, Piccowaxen.
- Jamal Wood, second place, Mattawoman.
- Brady Leonard, third place, Davis.
4×100 meter relay
- Mattawoman, first place — Kevin Orie II, Chase Wade, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Yeshua McKinley.
- Hanson, second place — Dior Taylor, Christopher De los Santos, Sakai Forrest and Marlon Bryan Jr.
- Henson, third place — Stephanas Afful, Gianni Hinton, Jeremiah Jenkins and Mason Bray.
4×200 meter relay
- Hanson, first place — Logan Boyle, Darien Chase, Christopher De los Santos and Sakai Forrest.
- Mattawoman, second place — Jakhi Harrison, Chase Wade, Aavion Fields-Daniels and Aydin Trice.
- Piccowaxen, third place — Kai Scott, Jake Grimsley, Marcus Gray and Adam Palchak.
High jump
- Elijah Brown, first place, Hanson.
- Eden Hursey, second place, Henson.
- Darien Chase, third place, Hanson.
Long jump
- Langston Woolen, first place, Somers.
- Eden Hursey, second place, Henson.
- Chase Wade, third place, Mattawoman.
Shot put
- Xavier Keyes, first place, Mattawoman.
- Remington Posey, second place, Piccowaxen.
- Maceo Rice, third place, Smallwood.
Discus throw
- Xavier Keyes, first place, Mattawoman.
- Remington Posey, second place, Piccowaxen.
- Charles Proctor III, third place, Smallwood.
Final results for seventh grade
100-meter dash (preliminaries)
- Christopher Quick, first place, Henson.
- Myles Theriot, second place, Mattawoman.
- Vaughn Mason, third place, Henson.
100-meter dash (finals)
- Christopher Quick, first place, Henson.
- Vaughn Mason, second place, Henson.
- Myles Theriot, third place, Mattawoman.
200-meter dash (preliminaries)
- Christopher Quick, first place, Henson.
- Cameron Homer, second place, Mattawoman.
- Caleb Smith, third place, Somers.
200-meter dash (finals)
- Christopher Quick, first place, Henson.
- Kaleb Grayson, second place, Hanson.
- Cameron Homer, third place, Mattawoman.
400-meter dash
- Cameron Homer, first place, Mattawoman.
- Myles Theriot, second place, Mattawoman.
- Luke Grimsley, third place, Piccowaxen.
800-meter run
- Ian Baucum, first place, Mattawoman.
- Jackson Donnick, second place, Piccowaxen.
- Trevor Thompson, third place, Piccowaxen.
1600-meter dash
- David Mason Jr., first place, Somers.
- Ian Baucum, second place, Mattawoman.
- Lucas Alarie, third place, Somers.
4×100-meter relay
- Henson, first place — Vaughn Mason Jr., Messiah Ross-Young, Christopher Quick and Thermon Green Jr.
- Mattawoman, second place — Myles Theriot, Adrian Perry Jr., Shawn Purvis and Cameron Homer.
- Somers, third place — Kholin Foote, Caleb Smith, Deondre Lewis and Adan Frances.
4×200-meter relay
- Davis, first place — Jaiden Price, Devin Alexander, Jerimiah Smith and Desmond Nolan.
- Somers, second place — Kholin Foote, Que-Shawn Giles, Darren Thomas II and Adan Frances.
- Mattawoman, third place — Adrian Perry, T’Mari Harley, Shawn Purvis and Ian Baucum.
High jump
- Kenneth Robinson III, first place, Hanson.
- Que-Shawn Giles, second place, Somers.
- Israel Warner, third place, Davis.
Long jump
- Kholin Foote, first place, Somers.
- Matthew Bowling, second place, Piccowaxen.
- Shawn Purvis Jr., third place, Mattawoman.
Shot put
- Ethan Vayro, first place, Smallwood.
- Zavier Bowman, second place, Davis.
- Garrett Hine, third place, Somers.
Discus throw
- Kaleb Davis, first place, Mattawoman.
- Ethan Vayro, second place, Smallwood.
- Garrett Hine, third place, Somers.
Final results for eighth grade
100-meter dash (preliminaries)
- Mekhi Prather, first place, Somers.
- Noah Hospedales, second place, Davis
- Zion Allen, third place, Hanson.
100-meter dash (finals)
- Mekhi Prather, first place, Somers.
- Xavier Pullen, second place, Davis.
- Noah Hospedales, third place, Davis.
200-meter dash (preliminaries)
- Noah Hospedales, first place, Davis.
- Zion Allen, second place, Hanson.
- Xavier Pullen, third place, Davis.
200-meter dash (finals)
- Zion Allen, first place, Hanson.
- Noah Hospedales, second place, Davis.
- Trenton Kieb, third place, Somers.
400-meter dash
- Christopher Payton, first place, Hanson.
- Olujire Ojo-ade, second place, Davis.
- Makai Fitch, third place, Somers.
800-meter run
- Cameron Gilford, first place, Henson.
- Juan Mondragon-Moctezuma, second place, Davis.
- Jermaine Griffin, third place, Mattawoman.
1600-meter run
- Juan Mondragon-Moctezuma, first place, Davis.
- Jermaine Griffin, second place, Mattawoman.
- Jayden Estologa, third place, Davis.
4×100 meter relay
- Hanson, first place — Tyler Bailey, Christopher Payton, Logan Dixon and Zion Allen.
- Davis, second place — Cristian Solomon, Carter Harris, Olujire Ojo-ade and Noah Hospedales.
- Somers, third place — Trenton Kieb, Jayce Warren, Demarco Malloy and Mekhi Prather.
4×200 meter relay
- Davis, first place — Cristian Solomon, Juan Mondragon-Moctezuma, Olujire Ojo-ade and Xavier Pullen.
- Mattawoman, second place — Aaron McDuffie, Nana Boateng, Kwenji Jackson II and David Nnabuko.
- Henson, third place — Angel Womack, Jalen Hawkins, Ryan Nana Kamsu and Romello Barnes.
High jump
- Olumide Alabi, first place, Mattawoman.
- Logan Dixon, second place, Hanson.
- Christopher Burtch, third place, Piccowaxen.
Long jump
- Mehki Prather, first place, Somers.
- Aaron Peterson, second place, Piccowaxen.
- Jayce Warren, third place, Somers.
Shot put
- Mason Truesdell, first place, Piccowaxen.
- Marquis Parks, second place, Hanson.
- Olumide Alabi, third place, Mattawoman.
Discus throw
- Daniel Powell, first place, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.
- Aaron Peterson, second place, Piccowaxen.
- Josiah Eldridge-Scott, third place, Davis.
Hurdles
- Trenton Kieb, first place, Somers.
- Marvel Nkwo, second place, Davis.
- Jayson Williams, third place, Mattawoman.