In their first game back home since May 29, the Bowie Baysox shut out the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 9-0 to open a seven-game series.

Making his second start as an Orioles farmhand, Chris Vallimont (W, 1-0) opened with two scoreless innings, including a perfect second, setting the table for Bowie to take the early lead.

In the second, Greg Cullen singled on a line drive and Andrew Daschbach crushed a double down the middle, letting Cullen cruise home. Just after, Chris Givin doubled just inside the left-field foul pole to send Andrew Daschbach home, putting Bowie up 2-0.

Bowie plated the early runs against David Griffin (L, 0-4) before the right-hander settled to finish five innings.

In the next three innings, Vallimont walked just one batter and only gave up one hit, not letting a single Rumble Pony reach third base.

In the top of the sixth, Easton Lucas entered for Vallimont. The lefty pitcher walked one batter before grooving a double play to log a scoreless inning.

Binghamton went to their pen in the sixth as well, but Willy Taveras was only let Bowie pad the lead.

In his first start as an Orioles minor leaguer, Givin blasted a two-run home run to left field, and AJ Graffiano sent one out to the right field to make it 6-0.

Yeizo Campos spun a quick seventh for the Ponies, working around a Cesar Prieto double for a scoreless frame.

Hunter Parsons took the mound in the top of the eighth. After Bowie quickly loaded the bases, a pair of runs scored on a grounder and an error at first base, and a third scored when Joey Ortiz hit into a double play.

Taking the final two innings, Clayton McGinness maintained the shutout by working a double play in the eighth, and striking out a pair in the ninth.

Bowie snaps their five-game losing skid with the win, as they hope to build momentum into the second half of the season. Bowie and Binghamton will meet again on Wednesday for a doubleheader, with the first pitch of game one set for 5:35 p.m.