UPDATE 6/15/2022: After a 6-day trial, a Charles County Jury has convicted Richard Eugene Middleton, Jr., 39, of the First-Degree Murder of Kwasi Louard-Clarke, the Attempted First-Degree Murder of Montreal Wade, and Tyrone Coleman, Home Invasion, and related charges.

On June 15, 2020, officers responded to the 2400 block of Shawnee Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found victim Kwasi Louard-Clarke deceased from numerous gunshot wounds. A short distance away, two other victims, Montreal Wade and Tyrone Coleman were also found suffering from gunshot wounds. Wade and Coleman were transported to area trauma centers for the treatment of life-threatening injuries; however, they both survived.

An investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, Middleton and Louard-Clarke got into an altercation at a barber shop where Middleton worked. After the altercation, Louard-Clarke left the barber shop and arrived at his residence in the 11700 block of Lancelot Drive in Waldorf. Louard-Clarke’s parents also lived at that location and were present inside the residence. Coleman and Wade arrived shortly after to hang out and get a haircut. Middleton, armed with a gun, received a ride to Louard-Clarke’s neighborhood and was dropped off near his home. Middleton proceeded to walk to Louard-Clarke’s residence and began shooting at the men, who were standing outside.

Coleman was shot in the arm and stomach while running away. Wade, who also attempted to run away, was shot in the back twice. Thankfully, both men were able to escape the area in a vehicle operated by Wade. Louard-Clarke was shot in the leg while fleeing to a neighboring residence to get help. Middleton unlawfully entered the residence that Louard-Clarke fled, where children were also present, and pointed a gun at the owner of the residence. Louard-Clarke then exited the residence, followed by Middleton. Louard-Clarke pled for his life to Middleton but was shot multiple times, including at close range to the head. Middleton fled the area after the shooting but was apprehended by police the same day.

During the course of the investigation, multiple witnesses reported the events that occurred. Middleton also confessed to police officers.

A sentencing date for Middleton has been set for August 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Guilty

First-Degree Murder

2 Counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder

5 Counts of Use of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence

Home Invasion

First-Degree Assault

Loaded Handgun on Person

Wear, Carry, and Transport of Handgun on Person

Wear, Carry, and Transport of Handgun in Vehicle

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm after Being Convicted of Disqualifying Crime

UPDATE from CCSO 6/16/2020 @2:40 p.m.: On June 15 at 7:45 p.m., an officer on routine patrol observed a disabled car near the intersection of Acton Lane and Western Parkway in Waldorf. Upon checking on the occupants, he observed two victims, a 39-year-old male, and a 25-year-old male, with gunshot wounds. Both victims were flown to a hospital where they were admitted with serious injuries.

At the same time, the officer was tending to the victims, a 911 call was received indicating a shooting had just occurred in the 2400 block of Shawnee Lane, which is near Acton Lane. When officers arrived, they located Kwasi Louard-Clark, 34, of Waldorf, deceased with apparent gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation revealed all three victims were together on Shawnee Lane when the suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun, striking the men. The two victims in the car were able to flee to Acton Lane.

Richard Middleton, 37, of Brandywine

Officers tracked the suspect and he was located nearby. He was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and officers discovered he had an injury to his head. He was arrested without incident. Richard Middleton, 37, of Brandywine, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and other related charges. The shooting is not random and detectives are continuing to investigate the motive.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call Det. J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Update from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at 11.00 p.m.: Three people were shot. One adult male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Two other adult males with gunshot wounds were found in the car on Acton Lane. They were transported to the hospital.

Officers have located a person of interest. The motive is not known at this time. Anyone with info should call 301-932-2222. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Detectives are investigating and will be in the area for several hours. (The area reopened at 2:30 a.m. on June 16, 2020)

UPDATE 8:30 p.m.- It is being reported now that one person has died as a result of the shooting. Two people were shot at Acton Lane and Western Parkway, while the third was shot near Shawnee Lane.

Police have K-9s searching the area.

Residents are asked to stay indoors at this time.

Waldorf, MD 8:00 p.m.- Charles County Sheriff’s and Rescue units are currently responding to a report of multiple people shot in the area of Acton Lane and Western Parkway.

It is reported that three individuals have been shot with at least one not breathing. A MEDEVAC has been requested.

Watch for emergency personnel, and police activity and expect detours in the area.

