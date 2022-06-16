The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision in Lexington Park that killed a 15-year-old passenger.

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6:09 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of Route 235/Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park after an on-duty deputy witnessed a motor vehicle collision there.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue to the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined that a 2012 Ford Fusion, operated by Nathan Allen, age 20 of Lexington Park, was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road when the Ford Fusion collided with a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Ernest Hall, age 89 of St. Mary’s City.

Allen, the operator of the Ford Fusion, was flown to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. A 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle was flown out to Washington Hospital Center for incapacitating injuries. Robert Proctor Jr., age 15 of Great Mills, was later declared deceased at the hospital.

A 20-year-old passenger in the Ford Fusion and Hall, the driver of the Jeep Cherokee, were both transported by ambulance for treatment.

At this time, excessive speed was identified as a contributing factor in the collision.