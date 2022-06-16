LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 15, 2022) – MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital announces the 2022 recipients of its annual scholarship program for future healthcare workers: five local students pursuing nursing. Approximately $110,000 in educational support has been granted to jumpstart their careers while helping to ensure the future availability of quality care in St. Mary’s County.

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital selects outstanding students for annual healthcare scholarship Credit: MedStar St. Mary's Hospital

This year’s awardees are:

Rachel Eastburn of Mechanicsville, attending West Virginia Wesleyan College

of Mechanicsville, attending West Virginia Wesleyan College Julianna Hammett of California, attending Salisbury University

of California, attending Salisbury University Christina Klobnock of Lexington Park, attending Stevenson University

of Lexington Park, attending Stevenson University Amelia Lee of Hollywood, attending Towson University

of Hollywood, attending Towson University Lydia Morris of Lexington Park, attending the College of Southern Maryland

“Now more than ever, supporting our future healthcare workers is critical to ensuring the health and success of our community,” said Lea Weaver, hospital volunteer and chair of the scholarship committee. “We are proud to be a part of these amazing students’ lives in this chapter of their careers.”

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has provided scholarships to individuals pursuing degrees in health care since 2001—now 174 students and counting. Generous community support, particularly through the hospital’s annual Gala , enables the Philanthropy Committee of the hospital’s Board of Directors to offer this opportunity each spring.

Applications are due annually in February, and the scholarship program is not limited to nursing—students pursuing allied health careers (respiratory therapy, radiology, laboratory services, and many more) are also encouraged to apply. Learn more at MedStarHealth.org/MSMHScholarship .