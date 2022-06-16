BOWIE, MD-The Bowie Baysox continued their seven-game series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night by splitting a doubleheader at home. Bowie fell 13-1 in the first game but shut out the Ponies 4-0 in the second game. As the doubleheader was scheduled to make up a game postponed at Marabito Stadium, the “road” team won both games. Along with their same doubleheader split with Harrisburg on June 8, the road team has now won each of Bowie’s last four doubleheader games.

In the first game, Binghamton served up 11 hits on Garrett Stallings, as the right-hander allowed eight runs, including a trio of two-run home runs by Carlos Cortes, Ronny Mauricio, and Matt Winaker.

Binghamton struck again in the fifth inning against Griffin McLarty when Francisco Alvarez doubled in a pair of runs, and Quinn Brodey knocked McLarty out of the game with a three-run home run in the sixth. Tyler Burch held strong through the adversity with four quick outs to end the opening game.

After Jose Butto (W, 4-4) opened with four scoreless innings and only one hit, Greg Cullen hammered one out of the right field to break the shutout. Bowie made a push to rally in the frame but eventually stranded the bases loaded

Binghamton went to their pen for the final frame, as Josh Hejka set down Bowie in order to finish the opener.

In the second game, Baysox batters showed plenty of life in the first inning, albeit little after.

Thankfully, Bowie didn’t need any extra runs, thanks to right-handed pitcher Adam Stauffer (W 1-1), who shut down the Ponies’ offense for five innings in his first win of the season, a near-perfect 71-pitch outing. Stauffer walked one batter in the fourth inning, his only baserunner allowed.

Following a leadoff single by Cesar Prieto in the first inning, Maverick Handley hit his third home run of the season to break open the early lead. Following a pair of outs in the first, Chris Givin, Andrew Dashbach, and Zach Watson all chained doubles to left field for two more runs, making it 4-0 in the top of the first.

The Ponies went with Jose Chacin to start out the second game and aside from the four runs given up in the first, the right-hander out of Venezuela kept the Baysox quiet for the next 3.1 innings. With two runners on base in the fifth inning, Justin Lasko induced a double play to keep Bowie from increasing. Lasko would work another in the seventh to keep Bowie at bay.

Taking on the final two innings of the no-hit bid, Jensen Elliott quickly saw it lost when Quinn Brodey singled on the new reliever’s first pitch. Despite another hit in the frame, Elliott tossed a pair of scoreless frames to finish the win

The doubleheader bumps Bowie up to a 23-36 record. Bowie and Binghamton will continue their seven-game set on Thursday at home, with the first pitch of the fourth game set for 7:05 p.m.