On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, neighborhoods throughout Charles County are invited to team up with thousands of communities across the country for the 38th Annual National Night Out (NNO). Sheriff Troy Berry and members of the CCSO will join residents to celebrate and promote police and community partnerships as well as neighborhood camaraderie. Representatives from Charles County Crime Solvers, Explorers Post #1658, and even McGruff the Crime Dog and McGruff’s nephew Scruff will be out to meet residents.

Registration forms are available on the CCSO’s website. In order to be officially recognized as participating in National Night Out, neighborhoods must register with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. To register your neighborhood to participate, find out if your neighborhood is participating, or to make a donation to NNO, contact Community Organizer Gus Proctor at proctora@ccso.us or 301-932-3080.

The National Association of Town Watch (NATW) launched National Night Out in 1984. According to the website, NATW.org, “National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.”

Neighborhoods across Charles County will host block parties with food, games, music, and other activities. Many residents will light their porch lights to demonstrate their support for NNO. “National Night Out is truly an event that we look forward to every single year,” said Sheriff Berry. “Having the opportunity to engage with citizens and neighborhoods is the best part of the job. When we spend time together and get to know each other, we find that we all have the same goal: to keep our communities safe.”