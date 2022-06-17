MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Capt. Tim Quast, a native of Annapolis, Maryland, with ties to Coronado, California, is serving aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) as part of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), deployed in the Pacific Ocean.

Capt. Tim Quast, a native of Annapolis, Maryland Credit: Navy Office of Community Outreach

Mercy departed its homeport in San Diego on May 3, with more than 800 personnel aboard, including military medical and engineering personnel, support staff, partner nation representatives, and civil service mariners to participate in the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific. Each year the Pacific Partnership staff works collectively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships.

Quast is the commanding officer of the Medical Treatment Facility aboard Mercy.

“I supervise all aspects of the medical care provided by Mercy,” said Quast. “I ensure the ship and her crew are always ready to get underway within five days of an emergency, should our country’s leaders call upon our hospital ships. I am also a key planner for the humanitarian mission known as “Pacific Partnership,” and am proud of Mercy’s role in delivering healthcare to thousands of people in the Western Pacific and Micronesia during Pacific Partnership 2022.”

“I am so proud to be serving alongside Capt. Quast and this outstanding group of sailors as we support this important mission on the largest floating hospital in the world,” said U.S. Capt. Hank Kim, PP22 mission commander. “I’m looking forward to watching this incredible team forge new friendships and strengthen existing relationships with the nations in Oceania and the Western Pacific.”

At the invitation of host nations, Quast and the Pacific Partnership team work together to conduct tailored medical, dental, veterinary, engineering civic action projects, and subject-matter-expert exchanges.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to play an important role in organizing and planning this truly important mission,” said Quast. “I spent my first 10 years in the Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer and the next twenty as a physician, so this mission combines the two phases of my career into one satisfying and honorable conclusion – as I will be retiring at my 30-year point very soon.”

Pacific Partnership assists local communities with a wide range of services enhancing host nation capabilities, building regional relationships, and exercising a collective ability to respond to situations, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.

“I feel like I have contributed to my country and to current and future generations by giving my all while in uniform,” added Quast. “I have also benefited in becoming more worldly-wise in being able to live abroad and by taking my family with me to foreign places. My children and my wife have likewise benefitted from being around the military and by living overseas and learning about other cultures. We will all take these valuable cultural lessons with us wherever we go!”