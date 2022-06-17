LATHAM, N.Y. – The United East Conference awarded the 2021-22 United East Presidents’ Cup, which annually recognizes the athletic achievements of its members, on Thursday morning. In its inaugural year in the United East, St. Mary’s College of Maryland finished as the United East Presidents’ Cup Runner-Up with 101.5 points.

The Seahawks hoisted conference championship trophies in six different sports – men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s tennis, and women’s tennis. Solomon Fist Pumping Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The league sponsors 14 championships with St. Mary’s College having the potential to compete in 12 as the Seahawks do not sponsor men’s golf or softball. In 2021-22, St. Mary’s found themselves competing in the postseason in all but two of the 12 championships the Seahawks are eligible for.

Penn State Harrisburg garnered the 2021-22 United East Presidents’ Cup with 115 points as the Lions captured four United East Championship titles in men’s soccer, women’s soccer, men’s basketball, and baseball while finishing second in men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s tennis, and women’s tennis.

The Presidents’ Cup is determined by a scoring system that rewards a school for success during both regular season and postseason competition.

In the league’s first year as the United East, the conference altered the structure of its annual cup. Under the former moniker, the North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC), the conference awarded cups in athletic success, academic excellence, community service and sportsmanship. The results of those awards were compiled to determine one overall winner of the Presidents’ Cup.

In the new structure, the conference will award athletic achievement while expanding its awards program and its recognition in academics, service, and sportsmanship, placing greater emphasis on those pillars consistently through the academic year.

Lancaster Bible College took home third place in the standings as a number of Chargers teams appeared in the postseason and totaled 87 points. SUNY Morrisville followed in fourth with 65.5 points as its title in women’s basketball helped propel the Mustangs to a top-half finish.

2021-22 Presidents’ Cup Final Standings