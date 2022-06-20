June 20, 2022: After conducting a six-month investigation that involved underwater imaging sonar technology, authorities recovered missing person, Ernest Sigmon III, on June 20th at approximately 11:00 am.

Officers were alerted after receiving a phone call from a concerned citizen who stated they found the victim deceased in the Choptank River in Dorchester County. This investigation is ongoing.

January 2022: On December 29, at approximately 6:15 pm, the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to the Chesapeake Bay off of Plum Point in Calvert County for an overdue boater.

When they arrived, officers observed a 25ft open 252 Sportsman vessel in gear and traveling in circles. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to secure the boat. However, officers could not locate the operator, identified as Ernest Sigmon III, a 44-year-old male. The male reportedly went out fishing at 1 pm the previous day and was last heard from two hours later.

This investigation is ongoing.