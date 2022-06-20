Leonardtown, Md., June 21, 2022 – Jaymi Sterling (Republican), a fourteen-year veteran career prosecutor and former Deputy State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, announced today she is very honored to receive, and proudly accepts, the endorsement of our local police.

The Fraternal Order of Police – St. Mary’s County, MD Lodge 7, released the following statement “We have worked with both candidates for State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County. We believe it’s time for a change. We know Jaymi Sterling is the candidate with the integrity and experience to protect local families and the communities we serve. We are proud to endorse Jaymi Sterling for State’s Attorney.”

“I am humbled and honored to accept this endorsement from the brave men and women who work tirelessly day and night to protect our community. The endorsement from our police is the most important endorsement in this election for me, the residents of our County, and our community,” Sterling said.

“As I have for more than 14 years, I will continue to forge strong relationships with our law enforcement officers, based on integrity and our mutual desire to make our County safer. Together, we will crack down on drug dealers, tackle the big city crime creeping into our community, and impose harsher penalties for sex offenders, violent criminals, and repeat drunk drivers. United, we will finally put an end to the revolving door of criminals in St. Mary’s County,” Sterling said.

The Fraternal Order of Police – St. Mary’s County, MD Lodge 7 was founded in April 1971 and boasts over 200 active and retired law enforcement members, more than 50 correctional officers, as well as dozens of valued associate members.

Sterling is a veteran prosecutor who has dedicated her career to public service. She has extensive jury trial experience prosecuting major violent crimes. She worked her way up to become Deputy State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

As a long-time resident of St. Mary’s County, Sterling understands our community’s concerns with the recent rise of big-city crime seeping into our County.

Sterling has been honored by the Daily Record and the Maryland State Bar Association as one of Maryland’s “2022 Leaders in Law.” She was nominated as the 2022 Woman of the Year for the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women and recognized as one of Southern Maryland’s 2022 “Women to Watch” by the APG Media of Chesapeake for the second year in a row. In 2021, Sterling was honored as Maryland’s “Top 100 Women” by the Daily Record.

To learn more about Sterling, visit her website at jaymisterling.com or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofJaymiSterling.