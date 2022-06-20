BALTIMORE, MD (June 17, 2022) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 10,500 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 4.0% in May. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland has regained a total of 334,200 jobs, with 313,500 jobs gained in the private sector.

Compared with May 2021, Maryland jobs are up by 78,500, an over-the-year change of 3.0%.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector had the largest private-sector jobs growth with 4,500 jobs from Accommodation and Food Service (4,400) and Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation sub-sectors (100).

Other sectors that experienced growth include: Mining, Logging, and Construction (1,400); Education and Health Services (1,200); Financial Activities (1,000); Professional and Business Services (300); Information (200); and Manufacturing remained the same.

Sectors that experienced a decline include Other Services (1,000) and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (200).

April’s preliminary jobs estimate as reported by BLS was revised downward by 400 jobs, from a loss of 500 to a loss of 900 jobs. Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 28,500 jobs.

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website. Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation.