LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Judy Center Early Learning Hub and Food and Nutrition Services is pleased to announce its free summer meals program in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Library and a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. Meals are for children 18 and under free of charge. Details about the Lunch, Learn and Grow program are included below.

All meals will be served from the St. Mary’s County Library’s Lexington Park Branch beginning June 21st through Friday, August 19th. Meals will be offered five days per week from 12:00-1:00, with the exception of July 4, 2022, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Meals will be served by the SMC Library staff, the Judy Center Early Learning Hub Staff, and trained volunteers from the SMC Library. Training on meal service is being provided by the SMCPS Food and Nutrition Office. The cost of meals for adults accompanying their children will be covered by the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services.

The Judy Center Staff will be on-site during the month of July to offer families engaging learning activities that they may do at home.

For additional information regarding lunch please contact Food and Nutrition Services at foodservice@smcps.org.