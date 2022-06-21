Heavy rain and flooding are common problems, and there is no area in the world that does not experience these types of weather conditions. Some years are rainier than others, which usually makes people alert and cautious of the potential consequences. Heavy rains normally occur in areas with mild weather, but because of global warming, extreme weather such as hurricanes and storms resulting in heavy flooding will be more common. However, we experience flooding nowadays as well. But, because of their unpredictability, we do not know how to effectively deal with it. So, here are a couple of things that will help you prepare for heavy rain and heavy floods.

Up-to-Date Weather Information

If you want to be prepared while anticipating heavy rain to take place, then the only thing you can do is to be up-to-date. First and foremost, you need to be in touch with the hourly changes of the situation. If there is a weather alarm indicating that there is a huge possibility of floods due to heavy rain, then it is wise to prepare sand sacks in the areas where the heaviest water flow is expected, which will keep you a little safer from a heavy flooding situation or some other more dramatic scenarios. Sudden water bursts may be seriously hazardous, so keeping up with weather warnings may save your life. If local authorities order an evacuation, be prepared to do so immediately so that you can avoid driving through floodwater. Besides, you should think of the post-flood damage and research the companies that will help you restore your home to its previous shape.

Examine Your Roof

Just as we have previously mentioned, weather warnings should be taken seriously, so you must take all precautions and perform home checkups. It is wise to start it from the rooftop. Firstly, you need to check your roof for any signs of damage, sagging, exposure, or aging. Also, you need to be extra careful with cracks in shingles, missing shingles, and gaps around your chimney where water will easily penetrate into your house. So, if you notice any signs of decay, it would be smart to react immediately and repair it. Only good roofing can keep you safe from pouring rain.

Make Sure That Electrical and Gas Lines Are Secured

This is one of the critical things to do before heavy water flows. You need to know how to turn the electricity off and how to secure outlets and electronics that are most likely to be affected by flooding water. Additionally, the possibility of gas leaks is a real deal. Even though you cannot cut out the gas supply, you can make sure that there are no open flames and estimate when it is necessary to evacuate your family.

Clean Your Gutters

When checking your roof, it would be of utmost importance to prolong it for a couple of minutes and inspect your gutters. The main aim of gutters is to direct the water from your home and restrain your roof from collecting excessive water. However, if gutters are clogged when heavy rain hits, then they will not be able to channel all the water and you will, unfortunately, end up with a damaged roof. Besides, you need to make sure that all of the storm drains are clean and neat. The same goes for the street grate.

Keep Your Emergency Kit Prepared

Putting together a couple of things you will need in case of evacuation is yet another thing on the list of essentials in emergency situations. This kit may help you minimize the risk of being starved during the heavy rainfall and will help you get through the worst no matter if you are evacuating or staying at home. Some of the items you need to think about should include emergency cash and credit cards, water supplies, food supplies, medications, phones, chargers, first aid kits, and essential toiletries.

Be In Contact with Neighbors

You need to keep in mind that not only are you affected by heavy falls and flooding, but your neighbors are also going through the same thing. So, it is of great importance to have good communication with them and to check on each other. Only this way will you know if someone is vulnerable and needs help. At the same time, you will be able to seek help as well.

Heavy rain and floods are quite common nowadays. So, it is of the utmost importance to know how to deal with this situation and how to take care of the consequences post-flood. In situations like this, unity and good preparation will help you survive and deal with the consequences effectively.