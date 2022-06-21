Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms are likely between 8 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.