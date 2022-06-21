Police issued more than 100 charges against six seafood workers in St. Mary’s County for multiple violations.

NRP received information about alleged illegal activity at Nelson Seafood in Hollywood; officers conducted surveillance and investigated the establishment throughout March.

Officers observed three individuals participating in illegal commercial oystering-related activities, including selling and harvesting while on suspended and revoked licenses.

Additionally, officers reported observing false tagging information, false oyster reporting, and storage of oysters in an unlicensed cooler facility, Police issued charges on April 20, including multiple health department violations for storage and facility licensing.

Those charged were Caleb Hancock, 20; Andrew Nelson, 26; Robert Nelson Jr., 39; James Nelson, 45; Tyler Nelson, 19; and Melanie Wheeler, 43. Fines range from $350 to a maximum of $25,000 and up to one year in jail.